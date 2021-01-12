Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 12 January, 2021, 5:20 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest COVID-19: 16 more die, 718 new cases in 24hrs       India's Serum to sell AstraZeneca vaccine to Bangladesh at $4/dose: sources      
Home Business

Vaccine rollout to push India's economic recovery: Fitch

Published : Tuesday, 12 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53

India Prime Minister Narendra Modi

India Prime Minister Narendra Modi

NEW YORK, Jan 11: Fitch Ratings expects India's economy to contract by a record 9.4 per cent in the current fiscal year ending March 2021 (FY21) amid the shock from coronavirus pandemic but this represents a 1.1  per centage point improvement from its our previous forecast, reflecting a strongerthan-anticipated rebound in 3Q 2020.
Risks to the growth outlook appear to have eased in recent weeks as vaccine rollouts began in other parts of the world. Fitch said forwardlooking indicators suggest gathering momentum in the domestic economy, supporting its forecast that output will grow by 11 per cent in FY22.
"Base effects after a record 9.4 per cent contraction in FY21 should underpin a return to growth of 11 per cent in India's economy over FY22, supported by the rollout of vaccines," said senior director Duncan Innes-Ker.
The latest wave of Covid-19 cases in the United States, Europe and parts of Asia has led to renewed restrictions on activity, highlighting the continued risks to growth posed by the pandemic.
"The number of newly identified cases per day continues to trend lower in India, but it remains high and a successful vaccine rollout will be important to sustain economic recovery," he said.
Fitch said India is unusual among emerging markets in having secured pre-orders of various vaccines sufficient to cover a population-wide programme. It has pre-ordered 1.6 billion vaccine doses, including 500 million of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine through a local producer.
Distribution should allow social distancing restrictions to be eased over time and will underpin sentiment.
Nevertheless, said Fitch, the logistical challenges of the rollout mean that one does not expect vaccines to reach a majority of the population over the next 12 months and regional shutdowns will remain a risk in the next few months while the virus is still spreading.
More structural problems with the vaccination drive like delays beyond baseline assumptions or issues with vaccine efficacy could also pose downside risks to the forecasts.
Even if vaccination proceeds smoothly, the coronavirus recession has inflicted severe economic scarring. The need to repair
balance sheets, increased caution about long-term planning and company closures will dampen corporate investment in the months ahead.
Furthermore, said Fitch, increased financial-sector weakness -- amid deteriorating asset quality -- will hold back credit provision.
The failure of Lakshmi Vilas Bank in November underlined the challenges in financial sector.    -ANI







« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENT
Kim Jong Un’s big plan to grow NKorea’s economy faces harsh reality
DAE repurchases shares, bonds worth $542m in 2020
Jet Airways revival decision soon, NCLT hearing this month
HSBC to face shareholder heat on fossil fuels in AGM vote
NBR lottery draw of EFDMS invoices on Feb 5
Bangladesh Chamber of Industries elects office bearers for 2021-23 term
British envoy visits EBL head office


Latest News
Arnold Schwarzenegger tells President Trump he is 'terminated'
Robbery at school teacher's house in Pirojpur
6 robbers held in Khulna
Journalist Mizanur laid to rest
US envoy's 'last-minute' Taiwan visit angers China
3 fined Tk 1 lakh for illegal sand lifting
India's Supreme Court suspends contentious farming laws
COVID-19: 16 more die, 718 new cases in 24hrs
Man to die for killing mother in Kurigram
Two run over by lorry in Netrakona
Most Read News
Remote work: Possibility and efficiency
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s development miracle
Mayor Taposh decides to file defamation case against Khokon
Bangladesh to begin Covid vaccination February first week
Journalist Mizanur Rahman passes away
COVID-19: 22 deaths, 849 new cases reported
BSMRSTU computer theft: Prime accused arrested
4 burnt alive in Gazipur fire
Victim blaming must stop
A rapid leap towards knowledge economy
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft