Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 12 January, 2021, 5:20 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest COVID-19: 16 more die, 718 new cases in 24hrs       India's Serum to sell AstraZeneca vaccine to Bangladesh at $4/dose: sources      
Home Business

WhatsApp’s privacy update enrages Viber’s EO

Published : Tuesday, 12 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19
Business Desk

Rakuten Viber, one of the world's leading apps for free and easy communication, expresses outrage over WhatsApp's latest privacy update.
While in the past, WhatsApp users could opt-out of the app sharing their number with Facebook, going forward, it will be mandatory. Users must agree to the new terms within 30 days, or they won't be able to use their accounts.
To understand the slippery slope WhatsApp users are in, Viver suggests going back to WhatsApp Co-Founder Brian Acton's interview with Parmy Olsen for Forbes in 2018. There he discusses the reasoning behind his departure and his tweet in which he advised people to delete their Facebook - "I sold my users' privacy to a larger benefit. I made a choice and a compromise. And I live with that every day."
With its latest update, WhatsApp completed its assimilation into Facebook. As Facebook and WhatsApp become one, the messaging app's users are being monetized to a larger extent than before, and this should be alarming for those seeking private messaging.
Up until the January 4, 2021 update, WhatsApp's terms of agreement stated the following - "Respect for your privacy is coded into our DNA. Since we started WhatsApp, we've aspired to build our Services with a set of strong privacy principles in mind."
"However, your WhatsApp messages will not be shared on Facebook for others to see. In fact, Facebook will not use your WhatsApp messages for any purpose other than to assist us in operating and providing our Services."
Not surprisingly, these two statements have been removed.
In stark contrast with WhatsApp's slippery slope on data privacy, Viber has led by example, implementing core features to ensure user data is safe and secure. Those features include - end-to-end encryption (E2EE) by default for free personal calls and chats, no special settings required. It's clear and simple - No one can access the user calls and chats except the participants, not even Viber.
Viber does not store delivered messages, and Cloud backup is off by default. Users that would like to back up their chats can choose to activate cloud backup, but Viber doesn't keep any copy of users' messages and calls. Viber offers top-notch screen privacy, allowing users to send self-destructing messages within a chat, and entire conversations can be hidden and only visible using a pin code. Users' data are never shared with Facebook. Viber has cut all business ties with Facebook. Thus, users' information (phone numbers and personal data) will never be shared with Facebook.
"The recent outrageous update in WhatsApp's privacy policy reduces the term 'privacy' to a laughing stock. The update not only demonstrates how meaningless user privacy is to WhatsApp, but it seems like a new record in disrespecting users record it will no doubt keep breaking in the future," Djamel Agaoua, CEO of Rakuten Viber said in a statement.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENT
Kim Jong Un’s big plan to grow NKorea’s economy faces harsh reality
DAE repurchases shares, bonds worth $542m in 2020
Jet Airways revival decision soon, NCLT hearing this month
HSBC to face shareholder heat on fossil fuels in AGM vote
NBR lottery draw of EFDMS invoices on Feb 5
Bangladesh Chamber of Industries elects office bearers for 2021-23 term
British envoy visits EBL head office


Latest News
Arnold Schwarzenegger tells President Trump he is 'terminated'
Robbery at school teacher's house in Pirojpur
6 robbers held in Khulna
Journalist Mizanur laid to rest
US envoy's 'last-minute' Taiwan visit angers China
3 fined Tk 1 lakh for illegal sand lifting
India's Supreme Court suspends contentious farming laws
COVID-19: 16 more die, 718 new cases in 24hrs
Man to die for killing mother in Kurigram
Two run over by lorry in Netrakona
Most Read News
Remote work: Possibility and efficiency
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s development miracle
Mayor Taposh decides to file defamation case against Khokon
Bangladesh to begin Covid vaccination February first week
Journalist Mizanur Rahman passes away
COVID-19: 22 deaths, 849 new cases reported
BSMRSTU computer theft: Prime accused arrested
4 burnt alive in Gazipur fire
Victim blaming must stop
A rapid leap towards knowledge economy
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft