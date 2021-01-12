Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 12 January, 2021, 5:19 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest COVID-19: 16 more die, 718 new cases in 24hrs       India's Serum to sell AstraZeneca vaccine to Bangladesh at $4/dose: sources      
Home Business

Pak housing shortage to persist despite PM’s initiative

Published : Tuesday, 12 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 11

DUBAI, Jan 11: Pakistan's housing shortage is likely to go up from 11.4 million homes last year to 17.2 million by 2025 despite Prime Minister Imran Khan's landmark initiative to construct five million homes in the next three years, industry experts say.
Referring to latest data, developers and industry stakeholders said it is expected that housing demand will grow from 1.07 million housing units per year in 2020 to 1.24 million in 2025.
Industry experts and banking officials said the government of Pakistan is providing loans under its low-cost housing scheme to bridge the gap between demand and supply of housing units in the country. Shazil Imtiaz Rafi, managing director of Rafi Group, said there is no second opinion that the housing package gave new life to the real estate market.
"Definitely. Besides the regulatory and financial benefits, there has been a colossal shift in the perception of real estate developers from being a shady mafia to critical contributors of economic well-being not just in view of the government machine but the people as well," he said.
The State Bank of Pakistan, the central bank, has relaxed rules for its low-cost housing scheme and advised banks to start issuing loans to the deserving segment of the society. It is also working together with the Ministry of Finance for the affordable housing scheme. It has set targets for banks to provide loans for affordable housing and banks who fail to meet said targets will be fined.
    -Khaleej Times


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENT
Kim Jong Un’s big plan to grow NKorea’s economy faces harsh reality
DAE repurchases shares, bonds worth $542m in 2020
Jet Airways revival decision soon, NCLT hearing this month
HSBC to face shareholder heat on fossil fuels in AGM vote
NBR lottery draw of EFDMS invoices on Feb 5
Bangladesh Chamber of Industries elects office bearers for 2021-23 term
British envoy visits EBL head office


Latest News
Arnold Schwarzenegger tells President Trump he is 'terminated'
Robbery at school teacher's house in Pirojpur
6 robbers held in Khulna
Journalist Mizanur laid to rest
US envoy's 'last-minute' Taiwan visit angers China
3 fined Tk 1 lakh for illegal sand lifting
India's Supreme Court suspends contentious farming laws
COVID-19: 16 more die, 718 new cases in 24hrs
Man to die for killing mother in Kurigram
Two run over by lorry in Netrakona
Most Read News
Remote work: Possibility and efficiency
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s development miracle
Mayor Taposh decides to file defamation case against Khokon
Bangladesh to begin Covid vaccination February first week
Journalist Mizanur Rahman passes away
COVID-19: 22 deaths, 849 new cases reported
BSMRSTU computer theft: Prime accused arrested
4 burnt alive in Gazipur fire
Victim blaming must stop
A rapid leap towards knowledge economy
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft