Pak housing shortage to persist despite PM’s initiative

DUBAI, Jan 11: Pakistan's housing shortage is likely to go up from 11.4 million homes last year to 17.2 million by 2025 despite Prime Minister Imran Khan's landmark initiative to construct five million homes in the next three years, industry experts say.

Referring to latest data, developers and industry stakeholders said it is expected that housing demand will grow from 1.07 million housing units per year in 2020 to 1.24 million in 2025.

Industry experts and banking officials said the government of Pakistan is providing loans under its low-cost housing scheme to bridge the gap between demand and supply of housing units in the country. Shazil Imtiaz Rafi, managing director of Rafi Group, said there is no second opinion that the housing package gave new life to the real estate market.

"Definitely. Besides the regulatory and financial benefits, there has been a colossal shift in the perception of real estate developers from being a shady mafia to critical contributors of economic well-being not just in view of the government machine but the people as well," he said.

The State Bank of Pakistan, the central bank, has relaxed rules for its low-cost housing scheme and advised banks to start issuing loans to the deserving segment of the society. It is also working together with the Ministry of Finance for the affordable housing scheme. It has set targets for banks to provide loans for affordable housing and banks who fail to meet said targets will be fined.

-Khaleej Times















