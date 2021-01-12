Euro slips to two-week lows as US yields rise

LONDON, Jan 11: The dollar gained broadly on Monday as widening US Treasury yields and expectations of more fiscal stimulus lifted the greenback against its rivals, with the euro falling to a two-week low.

President-elect Joe Biden, who takes office on Jan. 20 with Democrats able to control both houses of Congress, has promised "trillions" in extra pandemic-relief spending.

Ordinarily, the extra spending plans would force investors to worry about rising inflation and its detrimental impact on the US dollar in a weak economy but the currency has been supported in recent weeks thanks to rising US yields.

Measured in inflation-adjusted terms, US 10-year real Treasury yields are rising faster than their European counterparts. As a result, the euro fell to $1.2167, its lowest since Dec. 25, after climbing to $1.2349 last week. -Reuters









