World shares plunge as C-19 cases top 90 million

LONDON, Jan 11: World shares slipped from record highs on Monday as caution over rising coronavirus cases saw some profit-taking from investors, while Treasury yields remained close to 10-month highs, indicating expectations for global reflation from anticipated US fiscal stimulus.

Worldwide coronavirus cases surpassed 90 million on Monday, according to Reuters tally.

European shares dipped in early trading, with rising coronavirus cases across the continent and China dragging down commodity stocks. Germany's DAX lost 0.75 per cent, Britain's FTSE 100, Italy's FTSE MIB, and France's CAC 40 fell about half a per cent each, and Spain's IBEX fell 0.1 per cent.

With Asian stock markets also lower, MSCI's All Country World index, which tracks stocks across 49 countries, was down 0.2 per cent, just off Friday's record high.

Futures for the S&P 500 slipped 0.6 per cent from record highs, after gaining 1.8 per cent last week. EUROSTOXX 50 futures eased 0.1 per cent and FTSE futures were flat.

"There was an awful lot of optimism about prospects for stimulus with the Biden administration winning those two Georgia Senate seats," said Michael Hewson, chief markets analyst at CMC Markets in London, noting Friday's record highs.

"Friday's payrolls report was disappointing, underscoring the need for more significant fiscal response. But as we head into week two (of the new year), I think some of that optimism has been tempered a little bit with profit-taking."

In Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dipped 0.1 per cent, having surged 5 per cent last week to record highs. Japan's Nikkei was on holiday after closing at a 30-year high on Friday.

South Korea reversed an early jump to fall 0.1 per cent, and Chinese blue chips fell 1 per cent.

Last week, Wall Street bankers warned of toppy stock markets and a looming retreat after exuberance from unprecedented economic stimulus had led to "frothy" asset prices.

"I think there's a perception perhaps markets are getting slightly ahead of themselves," Hewson said.

Mark Haefele, chief investment officer, at UBS Global Wealth Management said in a note to clients that he doesn't see valuations as a barrier for the equity rally to continue, "especially against the backdrop of continued policy stimulus and the rollout of vaccines."

Longer-term Treasury yields were at their highest since March after Friday's weak jobs report fanned speculation of more US fiscal stimulus now that the Democrats have control of the government

President-elect Joe Biden is due to announce plans for "trillions" in new relief bills this week, much of which will be paid for by increased borrowing.

At the same time, the Federal Reserve is sounding content to put the onus on fiscal policy. Vice Chair Richard Clarida said there would be no change soon to the $120 billion of debt the Fed is buying each month.

With the Fed reluctant to purchase more longer-dated bonds, 10-year Treasury yields jumped almost 20 basis points last week to 1.12 per cent, the biggest weekly rise since June. Treasury futures lost another 3 ticks early Monday.

Mark Cabana at BofA warned stimulus could further pressure the dollar and cause Fed tapering to begin later this year. -Reuters









