Tuesday, 12 January, 2021, 5:19 PM
Home Business

Stocks maintain gaining streak

Published : Tuesday, 12 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39

Country's both the bourses, Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also witnessed an upward trend like earlier as investors continued their buying spree on large- cap issues amid optimism.
DSEX, the prime index of the DSE, went up by 84.70 points or 1.50 per cent to settle at 5,718.75. The DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) also gained 56.77 points to finish at 2,1123,96 and 23.49 points closing at 1,297.41.
Turnover, a crucial indicator of the market, stood at Taka 16.75 billion on the country's premier bourse which was Taka 15.06 billion.
Gainers took a modest lead over the losers, as out of 360 issues traded, 128 closed green, 180 in the red and 52 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.
Beximco topped the turnover chart, followed by Beximco Pharma, LankaBangla Finance, LHBL and IFIC Bank. Beximco was the day's best performer, posting a gain of 10 per cent while Sonali Ansh was the worst loser, losing 7.16 percent.
The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also ended higher with the CSE All Share Price Index - CASPI -advancing 277.29 points to settle at 16,665.38 and the Selective Categories Index - CSCX gaining 164.14 points to close at 10,045.55.
Of the issues traded, 108 advanced, 147 declined and 35 remained unchanged on the CSE.
The port city's bourse traded 2.95 crore shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Taka 74.31 million.    -BSS


