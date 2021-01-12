Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 12 January, 2021, 5:18 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest COVID-19: 16 more die, 718 new cases in 24hrs       India's Serum to sell AstraZeneca vaccine to Bangladesh at $4/dose: sources      
Home Business

Bangladesh the focus country at IFFI 2021

Published : Tuesday, 12 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33

NEW DELHI, Jan 11:  Bangladesh is the focus country at the 51th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) this year, a press release issued by the Press Information Bureau said.
IFFI, which takes place in Goa from November 20-28 every year, was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic and will now be held from January 16 to January 24 in a "hybrid" format.
Four films from Bangladesh, including "Jibondhuli" and "Meghmallar" set against the backdrop of the 1971 Liberation War, will be screened at the upcoming film gala as part of the package.
The country recently commemorated the 50th anniversary of its creation. Country in Focus is a special segment that recognises the cinematic excellence and contributions of the country.
Director Tanvir Mokammel's "Jibondhuli" is a 2014 drama feature which revolves around a drummer and his family during the 1971 War. "Meghmallar", directed by Zahidur Rahim Anjan, follows an ordinary family that goes through a life-altering experience amid the conflict.
The 2014 film is an adaption of writer Akhtaruzzaman Elias' story titled "Raincoat". It was screened in the Discovery section of the 2015 Toronto International Film Festival.
Two more films - "Under Construction" and "Sincerely Yours, Dhaka" - are also part of this line-up. "Under Construction" narrates the story of a modern Muslim woman struggling to find herself in the sprawl of urban Bangladesh. Directed by Rubaiyat Hossain, the 2015 film stars Indian actors Shahana Goswami and Rahul Bose.
"Sincerely Yours, Dhaka" is a collection of 11 gritty shorts centred on the capital city of Bangladesh, Dhaka, and the people living on its margins. The 2018 anthology features short segments by 11 individual directors, including Nuhash Humayun, Syed Ahmed Shawki, Rahat Rahman Joy, MD Robiul Alam, and Golam Kibria Farooki, among others.
It was selected as Bangladesh's entry for Best International Feature Film at the 93rd Academy Awards.     -PTI


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENT
Kim Jong Un’s big plan to grow NKorea’s economy faces harsh reality
DAE repurchases shares, bonds worth $542m in 2020
Jet Airways revival decision soon, NCLT hearing this month
HSBC to face shareholder heat on fossil fuels in AGM vote
NBR lottery draw of EFDMS invoices on Feb 5
Bangladesh Chamber of Industries elects office bearers for 2021-23 term
British envoy visits EBL head office


Latest News
Arnold Schwarzenegger tells President Trump he is 'terminated'
Robbery at school teacher's house in Pirojpur
6 robbers held in Khulna
Journalist Mizanur laid to rest
US envoy's 'last-minute' Taiwan visit angers China
3 fined Tk 1 lakh for illegal sand lifting
India's Supreme Court suspends contentious farming laws
COVID-19: 16 more die, 718 new cases in 24hrs
Man to die for killing mother in Kurigram
Two run over by lorry in Netrakona
Most Read News
Remote work: Possibility and efficiency
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s development miracle
Mayor Taposh decides to file defamation case against Khokon
Bangladesh to begin Covid vaccination February first week
Journalist Mizanur Rahman passes away
COVID-19: 22 deaths, 849 new cases reported
BSMRSTU computer theft: Prime accused arrested
4 burnt alive in Gazipur fire
Victim blaming must stop
A rapid leap towards knowledge economy
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft