Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 12 January, 2021, 5:18 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest COVID-19: 16 more die, 718 new cases in 24hrs       India's Serum to sell AstraZeneca vaccine to Bangladesh at $4/dose: sources      
Home Business

SMEs’ contribution to GDP around 26pc: Tipu

Published : Tuesday, 12 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Business Correspondent

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi said SMEs are lifeline of Bangladesh's economy and its overall contribution is around 26 percent to the country's GDP.
He said the global economic dimension has changed a lot. To sustain in the international market, the country now must have diversified exports, he said adding we need to conduct more training and institutional research.
He made the observation while meeting with the president of Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) Rizwan Rahman and a delegation at his secretariat office in the city, said a press release.
To be more competitive in the export market, the minister said the government will support all potential sectors. He assured the DCCI president that the commerce ministry will lend all support to expedite growth.
He further requested the DCCI president to put forward necessary recommendations from the business community to the ministry for government's consideration.
Among others, DCCI Senior Vice President N K A Mobin and Vice President Monowar Hossain were also present at the meeting.
Rizwan Rahman requested the minister to continue the same fiscal and non-fiscal facilities to all export oriented sectors like RMG sector keeping in mind the that the LDC graduation is knocking at the door.
In the post Brexit era, he said, the government can take initiative to sign FTA with the UK, he further said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENT
Kim Jong Un’s big plan to grow NKorea’s economy faces harsh reality
DAE repurchases shares, bonds worth $542m in 2020
Jet Airways revival decision soon, NCLT hearing this month
HSBC to face shareholder heat on fossil fuels in AGM vote
NBR lottery draw of EFDMS invoices on Feb 5
Bangladesh Chamber of Industries elects office bearers for 2021-23 term
British envoy visits EBL head office


Latest News
Arnold Schwarzenegger tells President Trump he is 'terminated'
Robbery at school teacher's house in Pirojpur
6 robbers held in Khulna
Journalist Mizanur laid to rest
US envoy's 'last-minute' Taiwan visit angers China
3 fined Tk 1 lakh for illegal sand lifting
India's Supreme Court suspends contentious farming laws
COVID-19: 16 more die, 718 new cases in 24hrs
Man to die for killing mother in Kurigram
Two run over by lorry in Netrakona
Most Read News
Remote work: Possibility and efficiency
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s development miracle
Mayor Taposh decides to file defamation case against Khokon
Bangladesh to begin Covid vaccination February first week
Journalist Mizanur Rahman passes away
COVID-19: 22 deaths, 849 new cases reported
BSMRSTU computer theft: Prime accused arrested
4 burnt alive in Gazipur fire
Victim blaming must stop
A rapid leap towards knowledge economy
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft