SMEs’ contribution to GDP around 26pc: Tipu

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi said SMEs are lifeline of Bangladesh's economy and its overall contribution is around 26 percent to the country's GDP.

He said the global economic dimension has changed a lot. To sustain in the international market, the country now must have diversified exports, he said adding we need to conduct more training and institutional research.

He made the observation while meeting with the president of Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) Rizwan Rahman and a delegation at his secretariat office in the city, said a press release.

To be more competitive in the export market, the minister said the government will support all potential sectors. He assured the DCCI president that the commerce ministry will lend all support to expedite growth.

He further requested the DCCI president to put forward necessary recommendations from the business community to the ministry for government's consideration.

Among others, DCCI Senior Vice President N K A Mobin and Vice President Monowar Hossain were also present at the meeting.

Rizwan Rahman requested the minister to continue the same fiscal and non-fiscal facilities to all export oriented sectors like RMG sector keeping in mind the that the LDC graduation is knocking at the door.

In the post Brexit era, he said, the government can take initiative to sign FTA with the UK, he further said.





