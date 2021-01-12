Dastagir reopens Rajshahi silk factory



Textiles and Jute Minister Golam Dastagir Gazi (Bir Protik) MP reopening the Rajshahi Silk Factory in Rajshahi on Sunday.

He reopened operation of a 19-looms state-owned factory marking the Mijib Borsha of the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, as chief guest.

Fazley Hossain Badsha, MP, Advocate Adiba Anjum Mita, MP, Secretary to the Textiles and Jute Ministry Lokeman Hossain Mian and Chairman of Bangladesh Handloom Board Shah Alam were present.

Six of the looms were reopened in 2017 for the first time locally after around 16 years of closure in 2002. The minister visited different sections of the silk factory along with Bangladesh Sericulture Research and Training Institute (BSRTI) on this occasion.

Dastagir Gazi said steps have been taken to bring more power looms to functioning to restore the lost glory of Rajshahi Silk. "We are happy to revive the lost glory of silk," he said adding when all 63 looms will go into operation the factory will produce over 2.87 lakh meters silk clothes.

He said the government has adopted a Taka 32-crore project for boosting silk production and mulberry farming. He said people of the city were struggling for a long time for reopening of the mill. Now many people will get job after its reopening.

He said a model factory will be set up adjacent to BSRTI to exhibit to people a real picture of Rajshahi silk.

The sources said the factory was built on 15.5 bighas of land in the city's Seroil area in 1961. In 1996, the then Awami League government modernised the factory adding modern machines at a cost of around Taka 10 crore and partially restarted its operation.

The BNP-led government laid off the factory blaming continuous loss in 2002.









