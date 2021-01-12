Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 12 January, 2021, 5:18 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest COVID-19: 16 more die, 718 new cases in 24hrs       India's Serum to sell AstraZeneca vaccine to Bangladesh at $4/dose: sources      
Home Business

DG Food tenders to buy 50,000 tonnes of rice

Published : Tuesday, 12 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Business Correspondent

The Directorate General of Food  has issued a tender to buy 50,000 tonnes of rice in a bid to boost depleted reserves, amid a record surge in prices of the staple grain.
The deadline to submit offers is Jan. 24, with the parboiled rice to be shipped within 40 days of signing a contract, according to the tender document and officials at the purchasing agency.
Bangladesh's rice imports are likely to surge to two million tonnes in the 2020/21 financial year as local prices jumped to a record high on limited supplies, said a senior DG Food official.
Reuters adds: The state-managed Directorate has issued tenders to buy a total of 410,000 tonnes of rice since its first tender in three years in mid-November after floods destroyed the country's crop.
The country has also approved the purchase of 150,000 tonnes of rice from India's state-run firm NAFED (National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd) in a government-to-government deal.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENT
Kim Jong Un’s big plan to grow NKorea’s economy faces harsh reality
DAE repurchases shares, bonds worth $542m in 2020
Jet Airways revival decision soon, NCLT hearing this month
HSBC to face shareholder heat on fossil fuels in AGM vote
NBR lottery draw of EFDMS invoices on Feb 5
Bangladesh Chamber of Industries elects office bearers for 2021-23 term
British envoy visits EBL head office


Latest News
Arnold Schwarzenegger tells President Trump he is 'terminated'
Robbery at school teacher's house in Pirojpur
6 robbers held in Khulna
Journalist Mizanur laid to rest
US envoy's 'last-minute' Taiwan visit angers China
3 fined Tk 1 lakh for illegal sand lifting
India's Supreme Court suspends contentious farming laws
COVID-19: 16 more die, 718 new cases in 24hrs
Man to die for killing mother in Kurigram
Two run over by lorry in Netrakona
Most Read News
Remote work: Possibility and efficiency
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s development miracle
Mayor Taposh decides to file defamation case against Khokon
Bangladesh to begin Covid vaccination February first week
Journalist Mizanur Rahman passes away
COVID-19: 22 deaths, 849 new cases reported
BSMRSTU computer theft: Prime accused arrested
4 burnt alive in Gazipur fire
Victim blaming must stop
A rapid leap towards knowledge economy
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft