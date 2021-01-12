‘BD-India trade can be further boosted addressing barriers’

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi and Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram K Doraiswami exchanged views on Monday on bilateral trade between the two countries weighed various options how to address various trade barriers.

They agreed there is ample scope to further boosting the bilateral trade and cooperation for the mutual benefits of the two countries. The exchange took place when Indian High Commissioner met the minister in his secretariat office, said a press release.

Terming India as a tested friend of Bangladesh, Tipu said that a close trade and economic relationship exists between the two countries and there is ample room to expand it.

BSS adds: the commerce minister noted that discussion could be held between the two countries to address non tariff barriers while bilateral trade could be further enhanced through improving the customs management in the border.

"For this, both the countries will have to take necessary initiatives as well as to take necessary measures for removing the existing trade related complexities. Initiatives will be taken in this regard as it's possible to ensure a peaceful solution of all problems working sincerely." He added.

The Commerce Minister also hoped that the existing problems would be resolved speedily since an opportunity has come to initiate discussion afresh.

Echoing with the Commerce Minister, the Indian High Commissioner said there is enough scope for further boosting the bilateral trade between Bangladesh and India while all the existing problems between the two countries could be resolved through discussions.

Doraiswami said that a scope for initiating import and export operations has been created through construction of a bridge along Ramgarh border where customs house and immigration formalities could be launched to further boost trade and connectivity.

He said the people of this region including Tripura would be benefitted for this initiative adding that necessary measures would be undertaken to simplify the customs formalities along the border.

Bangladesh exported goods worth $1,096.38 million to India in last fiscal (2019-20) while imported goods worth $5,774 million. Once the trade related complexities are addressed properly, the export of Bangladeshi products to India would further get a boost, they agreed.













