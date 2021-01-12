Saudi launches zero-carbon city in Neom business zone

Jan 11: Saudi Arabia's crown prince unveiled plans on Sunday to build a zero-carbon city at Neom, the first major construction project for the $500 billion flagship business zone aimed at diversifying the economy of the world's largest oil exporter.

Prince Mohammed bin Salman, in a rare televised appearance, said the city, known as "The Line", would extend over 170 kilometres and be able to house a million residents in "carbon-positive urban developments powered by 100 per cent clean energy".

"Why should we sacrifice nature for the sake of development?" Prince Mohammed said. "We need to transform the concept of a conventional city into that of a futuristic one."

The prince later told reporters in the northwestern city of Al Ula that the project was the conclusion of three years of preparation, adding that its infrastructure would cost around $100b to $200b. -Reuters





















