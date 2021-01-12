Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 12 January, 2021, 5:18 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest COVID-19: 16 more die, 718 new cases in 24hrs       India's Serum to sell AstraZeneca vaccine to Bangladesh at $4/dose: sources      
Home Business

Saudi launches zero-carbon city in Neom business zone

Published : Tuesday, 12 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61

Jan 11: Saudi Arabia's crown prince unveiled plans on Sunday to build a zero-carbon city at Neom, the first major construction project for the $500 billion flagship business zone aimed at diversifying the economy of the world's largest oil exporter.
Prince Mohammed bin Salman, in a rare televised appearance, said the city, known as "The Line", would extend over 170 kilometres and be able to house a million residents in "carbon-positive urban developments powered by 100 per cent clean energy".
"Why should we sacrifice nature for the sake of development?" Prince Mohammed said. "We need to transform the concept of a conventional city into that of a futuristic one."
The prince later told reporters in the northwestern city of Al Ula that the project was the conclusion of three years of preparation, adding that its infrastructure would cost around $100b to $200b.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENT
Kim Jong Un’s big plan to grow NKorea’s economy faces harsh reality
DAE repurchases shares, bonds worth $542m in 2020
Jet Airways revival decision soon, NCLT hearing this month
HSBC to face shareholder heat on fossil fuels in AGM vote
NBR lottery draw of EFDMS invoices on Feb 5
Bangladesh Chamber of Industries elects office bearers for 2021-23 term
British envoy visits EBL head office


Latest News
Arnold Schwarzenegger tells President Trump he is 'terminated'
Robbery at school teacher's house in Pirojpur
6 robbers held in Khulna
Journalist Mizanur laid to rest
US envoy's 'last-minute' Taiwan visit angers China
3 fined Tk 1 lakh for illegal sand lifting
India's Supreme Court suspends contentious farming laws
COVID-19: 16 more die, 718 new cases in 24hrs
Man to die for killing mother in Kurigram
Two run over by lorry in Netrakona
Most Read News
Remote work: Possibility and efficiency
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s development miracle
Mayor Taposh decides to file defamation case against Khokon
Bangladesh to begin Covid vaccination February first week
Journalist Mizanur Rahman passes away
COVID-19: 22 deaths, 849 new cases reported
BSMRSTU computer theft: Prime accused arrested
4 burnt alive in Gazipur fire
Victim blaming must stop
A rapid leap towards knowledge economy
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft