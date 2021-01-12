ECNEC likely to approve a digital economic project today

The Department of Information and Communication Technology has sent a proposal to the Planning Commission for approval to set up a digital government platform at a cost of Tk 2600 crore.

Titled as Enhancement of Digital Government and Economy (EDGE), the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) is likely to approve the project at its meeting today.

The Project Evaluation Committee (PEC) has prepared the project for ECNEC consideration.

Planning Commission sources said, the project will be jointly funded by the government and the World Bank. Out of the total expenditure, the government will provide Tk 84.98 crore while the remaining Tk 2,506 crore will come from the World Bank as project assistance.

The Department of Information and Communication Technology will implement it from January this year to June 2025.

Abul Kalam Azad, a member of the Planning Commission, said the project was important to create a digital government. These include enhancing the capacity of the government through the use of digital methods, establishing digital platforms for digital government and digital economy.

It also includes institutionalizing the digital economy, creating 21st century employment, ensuring cyber security and providing timely technical training to young people ahead of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

A major part of te project is to set up Sheikh Hasina Institute for Frontier Technology (SHIFT), cloud computing platforms and upgrading Bangladesh National Digital Architecture (BNDA) to the next level, setting up a distributable and integrated digital platform.

Under the project a research and innovation center will be set up in 10 public universities and about 80,000 people will be trained. It will develop cyber risk mitigation system. It will also play a role in the digital economy by strengthening partnerships with small and medium enterprises and establishing digital leadership academies.

The Department of Socio-Economic Infrastructure said priority should be given to the SME sectors in terms of training. It is important to specify the target population and the number of beneficiaries for each component.











