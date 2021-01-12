Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 12 January, 2021, 5:18 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest COVID-19: 16 more die, 718 new cases in 24hrs       India's Serum to sell AstraZeneca vaccine to Bangladesh at $4/dose: sources      
Home Business

ECNEC likely to approve a digital economic project today

Published : Tuesday, 12 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71
Mizanur Rahman

The Department of Information and Communication Technology has sent a proposal to the Planning Commission for approval to set up a digital government platform at a cost of Tk 2600 crore.
Titled as Enhancement of Digital Government and Economy (EDGE), the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) is likely to approve the project at its meeting today.   
The Project Evaluation Committee (PEC) has prepared the project for ECNEC consideration.  
Planning Commission sources said, the project will be jointly funded by the government and the World Bank. Out of the total expenditure, the government will provide Tk 84.98 crore while the remaining Tk 2,506 crore will come from the World Bank as project assistance.
The Department of Information and Communication Technology will implement it from January this year to June 2025.
Abul Kalam Azad, a member of the Planning Commission, said the project was important to create a digital government. These include enhancing the capacity of the government through the use of digital methods, establishing digital platforms for digital government and digital economy.
It also includes institutionalizing the digital economy, creating 21st century employment, ensuring cyber security and providing timely technical training to young people ahead of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.
A major part of te project is to set up Sheikh Hasina Institute for Frontier Technology (SHIFT), cloud computing platforms and upgrading Bangladesh National Digital Architecture (BNDA) to the next level, setting up a distributable and integrated digital platform.
Under the project a research and innovation center will be set up in 10 public universities and about 80,000 people will be trained. It will develop cyber risk mitigation system. It will also play a role in the digital economy by strengthening partnerships with small and medium enterprises and establishing digital leadership academies.
The Department of Socio-Economic Infrastructure said priority should be given to the SME sectors in terms of training. It is important to specify the target population and the number of beneficiaries for each component.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BANKING EVENT
Kim Jong Un’s big plan to grow NKorea’s economy faces harsh reality
DAE repurchases shares, bonds worth $542m in 2020
Jet Airways revival decision soon, NCLT hearing this month
HSBC to face shareholder heat on fossil fuels in AGM vote
NBR lottery draw of EFDMS invoices on Feb 5
Bangladesh Chamber of Industries elects office bearers for 2021-23 term
British envoy visits EBL head office


Latest News
Arnold Schwarzenegger tells President Trump he is 'terminated'
Robbery at school teacher's house in Pirojpur
6 robbers held in Khulna
Journalist Mizanur laid to rest
US envoy's 'last-minute' Taiwan visit angers China
3 fined Tk 1 lakh for illegal sand lifting
India's Supreme Court suspends contentious farming laws
COVID-19: 16 more die, 718 new cases in 24hrs
Man to die for killing mother in Kurigram
Two run over by lorry in Netrakona
Most Read News
Remote work: Possibility and efficiency
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s development miracle
Mayor Taposh decides to file defamation case against Khokon
Bangladesh to begin Covid vaccination February first week
Journalist Mizanur Rahman passes away
COVID-19: 22 deaths, 849 new cases reported
BSMRSTU computer theft: Prime accused arrested
4 burnt alive in Gazipur fire
Victim blaming must stop
A rapid leap towards knowledge economy
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft