

Potentials of BIMSTEC yet remain unexplored



However, we are also of the same opinion. BIMSTEC initiative requires concerted joint efforts coupled with frequent engagements among member states for bringing out the best possible results for mutual benefits for the people of the region.



BIMSTEC not only connects South and Southeast Asia, but also the ecologies of the Great Himalayas and the Bay of Bengal. Moreover, with shared values, histories, ways of life, and destinies that are interlinked, BIMSTEC represents a common space for peace and development.



It's rather puzzling that it took more than 23 years for the legal document of BIMSTEC, founded in June 1997, to be finalized. The joint initiative's progress has been rather slow too. While the BIMSTEC countries represent 22% of the world population, it only contributes 4% of the world GDP.



The point here, unless the objectives are not prioritised and addressed jointly by member states with an equal zest - outcome would remain zero despite all potentials.



Officially BIMSTEC members have identified 14 sectors to work on. Given the strengths, weaknesses, limited resources and the absence of equal commitment, the number of priority sectors is far too many.



BIMSTEC leaders must practically reduce the present number of 14 of chosen fields of cooperation while focus their attention and resources to a limited canvas of not more than half a dozen. And the sectors deserving priority attention should be: Trade and investment, connectivity, energy, people-to-people exchanges, counter-terrorism and Blue Economy. Additionally, the member states must play a more proactive role uplifting the economic development of its member states through trade, exchange of technological advancement, and development of human capital.



Last of all, in 2020 the Covid-19 pandemic has unexpectedly appeared as a big challenge for all BIMSTEC member states. It is likely to leave a long-lasting multiple impacts on the lives and living of people of this region, and cause repercussions in the economic and social progress.



The BIMSTEC forum provides an excellent platform to combat the devastating impact of COVID-I9. Member states must make the best of this opportunity by addressing the fallouts and challenges triggered by the pandemic not alone, but together.

