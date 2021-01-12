Motivating youth in the year 2021

Dear Sir

Almost 50 per cent of the total population of the country is under the age of 24. This indomitable juvenility is surely the most crucial and critical phase of life. The true need of the youth's caliber and talents is incomparable in this ever-changing world.



According to UNDP data, approximately 41 per cent of Bangladeshi youth are NEET (Not Employed, in Education, or in Training). This implies that there is a huge demand for jobs and an even greater need for up-to-date knowledge and skills. Skill enhancement and migration, youth mobilization and internationalization, and reformation of technical and vocational training with a view to producing highly trained young manpower must get the highest priority. The country is now at the juncture to reap its demographic dividend gainfully. Therefore, measures must come up with the highest possible youth employment opportunities through endowing market relevant skills and features.



So, a greater degree of concentration and a holistic approach to convert them as a driving force of our nation is very imperative. We wish that the fresh 2021 shall successfully meet our hope and aspiration.



Wares Ali Khan

Narsingdi