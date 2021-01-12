

Time to talk about sexual deviancy!



Anyway, what happened later was ghastly to say the least. From the information available to us so far, it's safe to say that the girl went to the boy's house, where either she was raped or was convinced to take part in acts which are not within normal definitions of human intimacy. After the post mortem, it was stated that the girl died of heavy bleeding both from her vagina and rectum which indicates that she was a victim of some deviant sexual act.



It was not rape and violence: There are already too many reports on the tragedy and while some allege that the girl was violated by several persons others claim that only Dihan was the culprit and his 'other' male friends came later when the girl was in critical condition. Unless we get all the details it won't be proper to make any observations on the matter but common sense states that unless a girl becomes a victim of sexual assault plus gruesome violence, death will not happen.



The post mortem also stated that no abrasions or contusions were found on the upper part of the girl's body so it's safe to say she was not treated violently. However, there is every possibility that she was made a victim of some perverted sexual act in which she participated either willingly or unwillingly. The fact that no one heard any female cries for help at any point proves that perhaps the girl went to the flat on her own volition.



But that does not exonerate Dihan because unless he had tried something diabolically abnormal, Anushka would not have died.



The age related debate: Just after the death of the girl, her mother was seen holding a passport to prove that her daughter was 17 whereas the case lodged mentioned Anushka to be 19. It does not take an expert to see that the discrepancy in the age can easily be manipulated to give the entire episode a twist to make it look like a consensual sexual act. However, if we go back to common sense, most SSC or O level candidates are between 15 and 18, with the latter being the highest age for the specified level of school.



This is not to say that there aren't candidates who are older but in the general perspective, the majority of SSC and O level candidates are below 18. Then we come to the speculation about the possibility of a relation between the victim and the prime accused. The mother has denied any romantic liaison but the police only need to check the mobile call list and the SMSs of both the girl and the boy to ascertain if the two were just friends or something more.



Accepting the pervasive 'date' culture: Meeting a boyfriend for a date is no longer a phenomenon among the college or university going students and despite the efforts of the puritans to put up a conservative facade, this society has undergone so much change that romance is now quite common among female students starting from class eight. This has nothing to do with the fact that Anushka was an English medium student. A social behaviour specialist brought on TV wrongfully pointed to English medium schools, saying that boys and girls of such establishments are too eager to flout social norms.



The truth is, we are hiding under a misconception and refusing to admit that romance is now pervasive in all layers of society. Bombarded with mega romance in songs, TV dramas, movies and novels, it would be absurd to expect otherwise. Just to underline a fact: ninety five per cent of all TV dramas have only one theme: love. Faced with such an onslaught, students from both English and Bengali medium schools grow up thinking that without romantic liaisons life is meaningless.



With so many amours all around, one would expect parents to talk to their wards about teenage dating and love openly though in reality, most parents decide to shun the matter.



Deliberate ignorance fuels aberrations: Parents and guardians see the ubiquity of romance yet feel shy to talk about relationship to teenage sons and daughters. Anushka would not be dead if Dihan's parents had talked to him about normal male-female relation and physical attractions. There hardly any doubt that the girl died because she faced some unnatural sexual predilection. Society shouldn't only talk openly about sex but also about aberrant sexual behaviour. Naturally, parents across the country will become more cautious about groups studies and look at friendly hangouts with suspicion, but in the end, these will never stop. Teenage is a time of rebellion with restrictions usually proving counterproductive.



The pseudo curtain of puritanism has to be dropped first; parents/teachers need to acknowledge that in a changing social setting, a boy and a girl need to be taught the basics about sexual behaviour as soon as they reach puberty. We are living in a time when we get to hear acts of depravity several times a year. Asking for strict moral codes to be enforced is risible because with relentless onslaught of liberal values from all cultural modes, maintaining an orthodox life is sometimes tough. Kudos to those who can manage it but against ten teenagers who can follow all the moral codes there are millions who are tempted by what can be called the ethos of exuberance.



Right or wrong is a lengthy argument which may not yield any definitive conclusion, therefore, sexual behaviour needs to be properly deconstructed with the deviant acts clearly outlined. Sex is a normal act though in Bangladesh, and all over South Asia, it's dealt with too much secrecy, allowing horrible misconceptions to develop.



Lastly, there needs to be an in depth probe to find out what motivates someone to develop warped predilections; as for the current tragedy, perhaps a possible yaba link needs to be investigated.

Towheed Feroze is a journalist and teaches

at the University of Dhaka









