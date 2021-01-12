9 killed, 31 injured in road mishaps in six districts

Nine people were killed and 31 others injured in separate road accidents in six districts- Feni, Natore, Satkhira, Jashore, Chuadanga and Narail, in two days.

FENI: A teenage boy was killed and four others were injured in a road accident on the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway in the district on Sunday evening.

The deceased was identified as Ashraful Islam, 17, son of Harun Ahmed, a resident of Nairajpur Village under Farhad Nagar Union in the district. He was an eleventh grader at Fazilpur Walia Madrasa.

The deceased's family sources said a bus of 'Saint Martin Paribahan' hit five people standing beside the road after losing its control over the steering in Old Muhuriganj area at around 6pm, which left Ashraful dead on the spot and others seriously injured.

Fazilpur Highway Police Outpost In-Charge Sohel Sarker confirmed the incident.

BAGATIPARA, NATORE: An elderly man was killed in a road accident in Bagatipara Upazila of the district on Sunday evening.

The deceased was identified as Sattar Sarker, 83, a resident of Jigri Sarker Para Village in the upazila. He was the father of Naogaon Palli Bidyut Samity-2 General Manager Nurul Haque.

The deceased's family sources said a battery-run auto-rickshaw hit Sattar Sarker while he was standing in Jigri Sarker Para area on the Natore-Bagatipara Road at around 3pm, which left him seriously injured.

He was rushed to Natore Sadar Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries in the evening while undergoing treatment.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bagatipara Police Station (PS) Nazmul Haque confirmed the incident.

SATKHIRA: Two people were killed and at least 10 others injured when a bus carrying them fell into a fish enclosure at Bharab Nagar under Patkelghata PS in the district on Sunday morning.

One of the deceased was identified as Rampad Mandal, aged about 45, of Shyamnagar.

Patkelghata PS OC Kazi Wahed Morshed said the accident took place when two buses tried to overtake one another.

At one stage, one of the buses fell into the fish enclosure, leaving two dead on the spot and 10 others injured.

Being formed, a fire fighting unit rushed to the spot and recovered the bodies from the bus, said Fire Service and Civil Defence Deputy Director Tarik Bhuiyan.

The injured were admitted to Satkhira Sadar Hospital. Of them, the condition of the two is slated to be critical.

JASHORE: Three people were killed in separate road accidents in the district on Saturday.

A driver of an ambulance was killed when a rod-laden truck hit his vehicle in Notunhat area on the Jashore-Benapole Highways in the district at night.

Deceased Mamun Hossain Manik, 33, was the driver of the ambulance of Queens Hospital.

The hospital manager Mithu Saha said Manik met the tragic death while going to drop a patient in Benapole at around 8pm.

The driver of the truck, however, fled the scene leaving his vehicle soon after the accident.

Chachra Police Outpost In-Charge Rakibuzzaman confirmed the incident, adding that the body was sent to Jashore General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

On the other hand, two motorcyclists were killed in a road accident in Abhaynagar Upazila of the district in the morning.

The deceased were identified as Rana, 24, son of Aksiar Molla, and Nasim, 22, son of Halim Molla, residents of Sadar Upazila in Narail.

Additional Superintend of Police (ASP) Tauhidul Islam said a motorcycle carrying Rana and Nasim was rammed by a passenger-laden bus and a potato-laden truck in front on Abhaynagar Jute Mills Gate on the Jashore-Khulna Highway at around 11:50am; the motorcyclists died on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies and sent those to Jashore General Hospital for autopsies, the ASP added.

CHUADANGA: A sexagenarian man was killed and five others were injured as a CNG-run auto-rickshaw hit a standing tractor in Damurhuda Upazila of the district on Saturday night.

Deceased Najir Ahammad, 65, was a resident of Poranpur Village under Darshana Municipality in the upazila

Quoting locals, Darshana PS OC Mahabubur Rahman said the auto-rickshaw hit hard the tractor standing beside on the Darshana-Chuadanga Road at around 8pm while it was trying to give space to a truck, leaving Najir dead on the spot and five other passengers of auto-rickshaw injured.

The injured were rushed to Chuadanga Sadar hospital.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Chuadanga Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy, the OC added.

NARAIL: A man was killed and 12 others were injured in a road accident on the Narail-Magura Highway in the district on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Alamin, 32.

Fire Service sources said a Magura-bound passenger-laden bus fell into a roadside ditch after losing its control over the steering while passing a three-wheeler in Harigara area at around 3pm, which left Alamin dead on the spot and 12 other passengers of the bus injured.

The injured were rushed to Narail Sadar.

Of the injured, the condition of the two is stated as critical.