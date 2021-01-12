Video
Tuesday, 12 January, 2021, 5:17 PM
Home Countryside

Municipal Polls At Chowmuhani

Candidates start campaign in full swing

Published : Tuesday, 12 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Our Correspondent

BEGUMGANJ, NOAKHALI, Jan 11: Chowmuhani Municipality election campaign has begun in Begumganj Upazila of the district in full swing.
The candidates for the post of mayor and councillors have started campaigning after getting symbols on Monday noon.
The mayoral candidates are: Awami League-backed Akhter Hossain, BNP-backed Jahir Uddin Harun and Khaled Saifullah from independent panel.
After getting symbols, the candidates for the post of councillors also brought out processions in the municipal town.


