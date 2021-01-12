Youth stabbed to death in Narsingdi

NARSINGDI, Jan 11: A young man was stabbed to death by miscreants in the municipal town on Monday morning.

Deceased Naimur Rahman, son of Shafiqul Islam, was a resident of Borai Village in Natore. He worked as a salesman of Century Agro Ltd in Narsingdi.

Police sources said locals spotted Naimur's blood drained body in front of Chinishpur Union Parishad Complex in the morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Narsingdi Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Shahjahan, a local resident, said a group of three muggers snatched his mobile phone and cash money in the same area at around 5:10am.

Officer-in-Charge (Investigation) of Narsingdi Sadar Police Station Ataur Rahman confirmed the incident.









