FULBARIA, MYMENSINGH, Jan 11: Md Mahbub Morshed has joined as upazila engineer at Fulbari of the district.He has joined on December 20. Earlier, he was at Madan Upazila of Netrakona District. In 2015, he started his career as assistant upazila engineer at Mymensingh Sadar Upazila. Engineer Murshed said, he wants to ensure quality of the work of the present government.