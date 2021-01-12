Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 12 January, 2021, 5:17 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest COVID-19: 16 more die, 718 new cases in 24hrs       India's Serum to sell AstraZeneca vaccine to Bangladesh at $4/dose: sources      
Home Countryside

Building 2nd Padma Bridge demanded

Published : Tuesday, 12 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Our Correspondent

RAJBARI Jan 11:  A press conference with the demand of building 2nd Padma Bridge was held in the district on Monday.
The proposed bridge will be built between Paturia-Nagarbari and Daulatdia.
The press conference was organised on the Azadi Maidan premises. It was addressed, among others, by former BNP  MP Ali Newas Mahamud Khoium, another ex-MP Md Nasirul Haque Sabu, Poura and BNP district unit President Prof Munjurul Alom Dulal, and Organising  Secretary Afser Uddin Sarder.
Speakers said, they are in movement for Padma Bridge implementation since 1989. The issue of Padma Bridge is not only the demand of people in Rajbari, but also the demand of people in  Faridpur, Khulna and Pabna.
The first Padma Bridge will be commissioned by  2022, they referred. So, it is the best time to continue movement for the 2nd Padma Bridge, they added.
Mass awareness should be created in this connection, they further said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
9 killed, 31 injured in road mishaps in six districts
Candidates start campaign in full swing
A seminar on safe food was held in the DC office
Youth stabbed to death in Narsingdi
New engineer at Fulbaria
Building 2nd Padma Bridge demanded
Potato farmers worried about weather change
Farmers profit from floating vegetable farming at Dumuria


Latest News
Arnold Schwarzenegger tells President Trump he is 'terminated'
Robbery at school teacher's house in Pirojpur
6 robbers held in Khulna
Journalist Mizanur laid to rest
US envoy's 'last-minute' Taiwan visit angers China
3 fined Tk 1 lakh for illegal sand lifting
India's Supreme Court suspends contentious farming laws
COVID-19: 16 more die, 718 new cases in 24hrs
Man to die for killing mother in Kurigram
Two run over by lorry in Netrakona
Most Read News
Remote work: Possibility and efficiency
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s development miracle
Mayor Taposh decides to file defamation case against Khokon
Bangladesh to begin Covid vaccination February first week
Journalist Mizanur Rahman passes away
COVID-19: 22 deaths, 849 new cases reported
BSMRSTU computer theft: Prime accused arrested
4 burnt alive in Gazipur fire
Victim blaming must stop
A rapid leap towards knowledge economy
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft