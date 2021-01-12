Building 2nd Padma Bridge demanded

RAJBARI Jan 11: A press conference with the demand of building 2nd Padma Bridge was held in the district on Monday.

The proposed bridge will be built between Paturia-Nagarbari and Daulatdia.

The press conference was organised on the Azadi Maidan premises. It was addressed, among others, by former BNP MP Ali Newas Mahamud Khoium, another ex-MP Md Nasirul Haque Sabu, Poura and BNP district unit President Prof Munjurul Alom Dulal, and Organising Secretary Afser Uddin Sarder.

Speakers said, they are in movement for Padma Bridge implementation since 1989. The issue of Padma Bridge is not only the demand of people in Rajbari, but also the demand of people in Faridpur, Khulna and Pabna.

The first Padma Bridge will be commissioned by 2022, they referred. So, it is the best time to continue movement for the 2nd Padma Bridge, they added.

Mass awareness should be created in this connection, they further said.







