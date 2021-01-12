Potato farmers worried about weather change



A potato field in Bagmara Upazila. photo: observer

At present, vast areas in the upazila are full of growing potato plants.

Growers said, they are worrying much as morning fog is falling heavily.

In Baghmara Upazila and its adjacent areas, lands are so fertile. Facilitated by favourable weather and suitable soil, potato was sowed in a large scale.

In the last two years, many farmers have shifted to potato farming after being inspired by increased yields and fair prices. Upazila Agriculture office sources said, this Robi season, 17,000 hectares in the upazila have been brought under potato cultivation.

Already, in many areas, the advance potato harvesting has begun.

According to field sources, per maund new potato is selling at Tk 1,600, and per kg potato is selling at Tk 45.

Grower Lutfar Rahman said, his production cost has increased due to increased prices of fertiliser, insecticide and tools. "Now I am worried about the weather change."

Another Akbar Ali in Nandanpur Village, said, various types of insecticides are being sprayed in fields to check pest attack.

Upazila Agricultural Officer Rajibur Rahman said, suddenly the weather change has made growers frustrated.

"We have advised them of spraying insecticide in limited quantity," he informed.







