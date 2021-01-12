Farmers profit from floating vegetable farming at Dumuria



A floating vegetable field in Dumuria Upazila. photo: observer

In water-logged areas of Madhugram Village in the upazila, floating beds have been prepared. Besides, floating beds have been made on Harharia Canal.

According to Upazila Agriculture Department and farmers, for the first time, Mahasin Sardar of Madhugram Village began floating bed-based vegetable farming in 2018. He got award from the Agriculture Department as the best grower in the upazila.

Seeing his success, 22 farmers including Hafizur Rahman, Chhurman Gazi, Mahtab Sardar and Selim Morol started floating bed-based vegetable cultivation.

Floating bed is made by setting two pieces of bamboos or banana trees in parallel. Then sea moss is piled on the bed. After drying the moss, some soil is thrown on the bed.

After five or seven days, red spinach, spinach, Malabar spinach, okra, bottle gourd, sweet bottle gourd, brinjal, spiny gourd, cucumber, bean, steam Amaranth leaf and others are cultivated.

According to sources, one bed is made for one season. After the season end, the rotted bed is used in Boro land as organic manure. One bed of 20-hand long and 4-hand width is raised at the cost of about Tk 2,500, and vegetables and spices of Tk 5,000-6,000 are produced from a bed.

Growers Hafizur Rahman and Mahasin Sardar said, taking advice from the upazila agriculture office they started floating bed-based vegetable farming in 2018. They received training from the agriculture office.

Seed, bed-making cost and tools were provided to them for free of cost by the agriculture office. These incentives inspired growers, they pointed out.

"We are getting self-employment facilities," they added.

At present, vegetables are being farmed on more than 100 beds on Harharia Canal in Madhugram Village without using insecticides, they informed.

Upazila Agriculture Officer Md. Mosaddek Hossain said, free seed, fertiliser and tools are provided after training for several phases.

According to him, already, 500 farmers have been trained. About 200 exhibitions have been provided. To inspire farmers, about 100 farmers were brought to fields in Gopalganj, Terkanda and Fakirhat upazilas.

He said, landless farmers can make extra earnings by cultivating vegetables on floating beds.







