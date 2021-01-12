Rohingyas get food items from King Salman Relief Centre



The photo taken recently shows food baskets being distributed to Rohingya people in the Ukhia Camp in Cox's Bazar District. photo: observer

Recently they have taken a project to distribute 15,000 food baskets for Rohingya people. The food baskets contain basic food items.

This project is being implemented to help Rohingyas in Bangladesh. It is being supported under the 2020-Rapid Response Plan for humanitarian crisis.

Muslim World League is implementing it in full coordination with NGOs and disaster management in Bangladesh.

Officials and beneficiaries have expressed their satisfaction at the arrival of these food baskets, the press release said.

This project is an extension of previous projects. King Salman Relief Centre aims to alleviate poverty and other challenges in the host community. In Bangladesh, it has earned appreciation of government officials, the release added.







