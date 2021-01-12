Two killed as train hits motorcycle in Thakurgaon

THAKURGAON, Jan 11: Two bike riders were crushed under a train in Pirganj Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

The deceased were identified as Abdus Sobhan and Rubel Amin Sarker, employees of the District Judge Court.

Pirganj Rail Station Master Moktarul Islam said a Dhaka-bound train of 'Drutajan Express' smashed a motorcycle carrying two persons while it was crossing rail line at around 9:30am, which left the duo dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies and sent those to a local hospital morgue for autopsies.

Officer-in-Charge of Pirganj Police Station Abdul Latif confirmed the incident.








