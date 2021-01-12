Two held in rape cases in two dists

Two men were arrested in separate rape cases in two districts- Faridpur and Naogaon, on Sunday.

FARIDPUR: Police have arrested a man in Saltha Upazila of the district on Sunday in a case filed over rape of a seven-year-old girl.

Arrested Bidhan Malo, 50, is a resident of Bishnudi Village in the upazila.

Local sources said Bidhan allured the victim of touring her on a boat in the village on Friday afternoon.

Later, he violated the girl on the boat.

Hearing her cry for help, locals rescued the girl and took to Faridpur Medical College Hospital.

Investigation officer of the case Saltha Police Station (PS) Sub-Inspector Mizanur Rahman said police arrested the accused and the victim is now undergoing treatment at the one-stop crisis centre at the hospital.

DHAMOIRHAT, NAOGAON: A man was arrested on charge of attempt to rape of a housewife in Dhamoirhat Upazila of the district on Sunday.

Badal Hossain, 38, son of late Belal Hossain, was arrested from his house in Jagadal (Ghonapara) Village under Sadar Union in the upazila in the morning.

Police sources said the 32-year-old housewife went to buy groceries to a grocery shop near her house on Saturday evening. At that time, Badal Hossain entered the house and remained hiding. When the housewife returned home, Badal tried to rape her. Hearing the shouting of the housewife, her husband and locals rushed to the house. But, Badal managed to flee.

Later, the housewife filed a case against Badal at night.

Officer-in-Charge of Dhamoirhat PS Abdul Mannaf confirmed the matter, adding that the arrested was sent to jail following a court order.







