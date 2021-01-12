Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 12 January, 2021, 5:16 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest COVID-19: 16 more die, 718 new cases in 24hrs       India's Serum to sell AstraZeneca vaccine to Bangladesh at $4/dose: sources      
Home Countryside

Two held in rape cases in two dists

Published : Tuesday, 12 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28
Our Correspondents

Two men were arrested in separate rape cases in two districts- Faridpur and Naogaon, on Sunday.
FARIDPUR: Police have arrested a man in Saltha Upazila of the district on Sunday in a case filed over rape of a seven-year-old girl.
Arrested Bidhan Malo, 50, is a resident of Bishnudi Village in the upazila.
Local sources said Bidhan allured the victim of touring her on a boat in the village on Friday afternoon.
Later, he violated the girl on the boat.
Hearing her cry for help, locals rescued the girl and took to Faridpur Medical College Hospital.
Investigation officer of the case Saltha Police Station (PS) Sub-Inspector Mizanur Rahman said police arrested the accused and the victim is now undergoing treatment at the one-stop crisis centre at the hospital.
DHAMOIRHAT, NAOGAON: A man was arrested on charge of attempt to rape of a housewife in Dhamoirhat Upazila of the district on Sunday.
Badal Hossain, 38, son of late Belal Hossain, was arrested from his house in Jagadal (Ghonapara) Village under Sadar Union in the upazila in the    morning.
Police sources said the 32-year-old housewife went to buy groceries to a grocery shop near her house on Saturday evening. At that time, Badal Hossain entered the house and remained hiding. When the housewife returned home, Badal tried to rape her. Hearing the shouting of the housewife, her husband and locals rushed to the house. But, Badal managed to flee.
Later, the housewife filed a case against Badal at night.
Officer-in-Charge of Dhamoirhat PS Abdul Mannaf confirmed the matter, adding that the arrested was sent to jail following a court order.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
9 killed, 31 injured in road mishaps in six districts
Candidates start campaign in full swing
A seminar on safe food was held in the DC office
Youth stabbed to death in Narsingdi
New engineer at Fulbaria
Building 2nd Padma Bridge demanded
Potato farmers worried about weather change
Farmers profit from floating vegetable farming at Dumuria


Latest News
Arnold Schwarzenegger tells President Trump he is 'terminated'
Robbery at school teacher's house in Pirojpur
6 robbers held in Khulna
Journalist Mizanur laid to rest
US envoy's 'last-minute' Taiwan visit angers China
3 fined Tk 1 lakh for illegal sand lifting
India's Supreme Court suspends contentious farming laws
COVID-19: 16 more die, 718 new cases in 24hrs
Man to die for killing mother in Kurigram
Two run over by lorry in Netrakona
Most Read News
Remote work: Possibility and efficiency
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s development miracle
Mayor Taposh decides to file defamation case against Khokon
Bangladesh to begin Covid vaccination February first week
Journalist Mizanur Rahman passes away
COVID-19: 22 deaths, 849 new cases reported
BSMRSTU computer theft: Prime accused arrested
4 burnt alive in Gazipur fire
Victim blaming must stop
A rapid leap towards knowledge economy
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft