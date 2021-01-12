Fisherman missing after launch hits boat at Bauphal

BAUPHAL, PATUAKHALI, Jan 11: A fisherman went missing as a launch hit a boat on the Dhaka-Payrabandar Route in Bauphal Upazila of the district on Saturday.

Missing Monir was the son Abdul Sattar, a resident of Keshabpur Village in the upazila. Russell, who was in the boat, said a launch coming from Dhaka hit the boat in Char-Kolagaichchha Point at around 11:45am.

As the boat got broken, Russell and Jashim jumped off the boat. After a while, another fishing boat rescued them but Monir remained missing.

Monir was missing till 10:30am on Sunday, reports our correspondent.

Bauphal Police Station Officer-in-Charge Mostafizur Rahman said necessary steps are being taken in this connection.





