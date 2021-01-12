Sand lifting from croplands unabated in B’baria

BRAHMANBARIA, Jan 11: Ignoring environmental law and obligation, sand is being lifted from different areas of the district.

Setting dredgers the sand lifting is being conducted by an unscrupulous section.

According to locals, this section is organised, powerful, and socially influential.

This sand lifting is causing erosion to ecological atmosphere, and overall ecological balances in the dredging areas are getting endangered, some educated village people opined.

The first hand impact of destructions is taking toll on cropland and localities.

Sand is being dredged mainly from farmlands. If someone dares to protest, he is threatened by the lifting syndicate. Despite administrative restriction, this illegal sand-lifting is continuing. In some cases, land pieces of village people are being grabbed, and then sands are lifted.

The local people said, this syndicate is compelling small land owners in different ways to purchase their lands at cheaper prices. If someone declines to sell, they are harassed and chased out of areas.

Some victims have lodged complaint to authorities concerned in this connection. But they are getting no remedy.

In a visit, it was found true in Noapara Village and other places in Binauti Union of Kosba Upazila in Brahmanbaria District; setting pipes in different places, sands are dredged in a free style.

Lifted sands are being piled in fixed areas and being sold.

One of the influential people is Rezaul Karim of Noapara Village. Led by him, a syndicate has occupied a portion of 34 decimal lands belonging to one Mozammel Haq Sarkar. An isle has been raised on this land piece.

Now for 20 days, sand dredging has been continuing. Even sand is being dredged from his other lands. So adjacent lands have been under threat.

Accused Rezaul Karim could not be reached for his comment. His younger brother Nasir Mia said, sands are being lifted illegally in all areas; what wrong it is with us.

Asked about grabbing land of Mozammel Haq Sarkar, he said, "The land was supposed to sell to us. So, we are digging this place."

Its owner Mozammel said, "I have lodged a general diary (GD) for life safety with Kosba Police Station."

In the GD, the syndicate members have been termed as outlawed, encroachers and club men. "They attempted to lift sand from my land by dredgers. When I protested, they abused me and threatened to kill. Any time, they can kill me. So, I am in life security threat."

He said, "In fear of these land grabbers, we have shifted to other place. Now in my absence, they have occupied my land and are lifting sand. I sought right justice from the administration."

Kosba Upazila Nirbahi Officer Masud Ul Alam said, even an owner cannot lift sand from his own land. How sand is being lifted from other's land?

"I will see the matter seriously. Legal measures will be taken against the responsible," he gave assurance.







