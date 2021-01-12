Video
Tuesday, 12 January, 2021
UN chief Guterres seeks to stay on for second term

Published : Tuesday, 12 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34

NEW YORK, Jan 11: United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told the five permanent members of the Security Council that he would like to stay on for a second term, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday citing two diplomats familiar with the matter.
Guterres is likely to officially inform the president of the UN General Assembly soon, the report added. Guterres, 71, took office as the ninth secretary-general in January, 2017 for a five year term that finishes at the end of the year.
Guterres was waiting for the results of the November election in the United States before coming to a decision and was seeking a second term following the win of President-elect Joe Biden, according to Bloomberg.
The United States and the United Nations were not on the same page in many instances during the administration of President Donald Trump.
Under Trump, the United States left the World Health Organization and upset Security Council members with its withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal. It also exited the Paris climate accord.
Guterres has made climate change his signature issue, pushing countries to increase their commitments to reduce carbon emissions. Biden's administration has signalled that climate will be a top priority and his pick for UN ambassador, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, is a seasoned diplomat with experience on four            continents.    -REUTERS



