Tuesday, 12 January, 2021, 5:16 PM
UK ups vaccinations as it faces ‘worst weeks’ of pandemic

Published : Tuesday, 12 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54

LONDON, Jan 11: Britain is facing the worst weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic, its chief medical officer said on Monday, with the health service facing a "dangerous time" as deaths and cases hit record highs before the rollout of a mass vaccination programme.
Deaths from the virus have now exceeded 81,000 in the United Kingdom - the world's fifth-highest toll - with more than 3 million people testing positive. A new, more transmissible variant of the disease is surging through the population, with one in 20 people in parts of London now infected.
In a bid to get on top of the pandemic and to try to restore some degree of normality by the spring, Britain is rushing out its largest ever vaccination programme, with shots to be offered to all those in its top four priority categories - about 15 million people - by the middle of next month.
But the government's chief medical adviser Chris Whitty warned the situation would deteriorate in the meantime.
"The next few weeks are going to be the worst weeks of this pandemic in terms of numbers into the NHS (National Health Service)," he said.
"Anybody who is not shocked by the number of people in hospital who are seriously ill at the moment and who are dying over the course of this pandemic, I think, has not understood this at all. This is an appalling situation," he told BBC TV.    -REUTERS


