DMP arrests 51for selling, consuming drugs

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) arrested 51 people on charges for selling and consuming drugs during different anti-narcotics drives in 24 hours till 6:00am on Sunday.

The Detective Branch (DB) of the DMP in association with local police stations carried out the simultaneous drives starting at 6:00am on Saturday.

A total of 1,796 pieces of Yaba tablets, more than 34 grams of heroin, 40.9 kgs of cannabis and 30 bottles of Phensedyl were recovered from the arrested persons' possession, said a DMP press release here.

A total of 34 cases have been filed against them under the Narcotics Control Act in these regards. -BSS