Daily infection rate continues to decline in Chattogram

CHATTOGRAM, Jan 10: The daily coronavirus infection rate continued to decline consistently during the last more than one-week period in the district bringing relief to common people.

Civil surgeon Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi said that a total of 125 new people were reported coronavirus positive on Sunday after testing 1,336 samples at six COVID-19 laboratories in the district.

The daily infection rate was 9.15 percent today while it was 9.13 percent on Saturday, 9.08 percent on Friday, 8.97 percent on Thursday, 8.89 percent on Wednesday, 8.86 percent on Tuesday and 8.79 percent on Monday.

Among the newly detected patients, 113 are from Chattogram city and 12 from different upazilas of the district, hospital sources said.

Meanwhile, the total number of recovered patients from coronavirus rose to 29,784 in the district with the healing of 71 more people in the last 24 hours.

A total of 29,784 coronavirus patients have so far recovered from Covid-19 and the percentage of recovery rate stands at 94.67 percent in the district, Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi said.

The recovered patients were discharged from different home isolations and Dedicated Corona Isolation Hospitals of the district as two consecutives real- time PCR tests were found negative, he said.

The number of coronavirus (COVID-19) positive cases reached 31461 in the district, Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi said.

Among the total infected patients, 24,559 are the residents of the port city and the rest 7032 are the inhabitants of different upazilas of the district

Dr Fazle Rabbi said that the death toll from the virus rose to 362 with two fatalities reported afresh in the last 24 hours.

Among the 362 fatalities, 259 are from Chattogram city and 103 from different upazilas of the district, hospital sources said.

A total of 1,918 infected patients were also undergoing treatment in designated hospitals in the port city





