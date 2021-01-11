Video
Bangiya Sahitya Sangskriti Sangsad formed the "Sangeet Shilpi Feroza Begum Shakha" in Dhaka

Published : Monday, 11 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52

Bangiya Sahitya Sangskriti Sangsad formed the "Sangeet Shilpi Feroza Begum Shakha" in Dhaka at a function held at its office at Shyamoli on Saturday. The chief adviser of the organisation poet Azizur Rahman Aziz presided over the function while central general secretary poet and researcher Kamrul Islam announced the newly formed committee. World Institute for Peace (WIP)-appointed Peace Ambassador writer Sumana Nazneen and Director of Sur Sahitya Online Academy Shahina Akhtar Sumi were made president and general secretary respectively.     photo: observer


