BUSINESS EVENTS

Monday, 11 January, 2021, 1:25 AM
Business

Published : Monday, 11 January, 2021

Minister Group Executive Director Golam Shahriar Kabir and Bastob, Executive Director Ruhi Das, along with their colleagues, pose after signing a business agreement on behalf of their respective companies in Dhaka on Sunday. Bastob -- a non-government organization while Minister Group operates a number of technology-oriented units in Bangladesh.



Liberation War Affairs Minister A K M Mozammel Haque MP accompanied Lt Col (Retd) Muhammad Faruk Khan MP, Chair of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and Presidium Member, Bangladesh Awami League; and Mohammad Zahangir Alam, Mayor, Gazipur City Corporation (GCC), inaugurating Summit funded newly-built 38 No. Kalakoir Government Primary School in Gazipur in Saturday. The new school building was constructed on 0.8 acres of land at a total cost of Taka 5 crore 57 lakh. The construction was fully funded and managed by Summit Gazipur II Power Limited. One behalf of Summit, the Managing Director of Summit Gazipur II Power & Summit Ace Alliance Power Eng Md Mozammel Hossain handed over the school building to the District Primary Education Officer of Gazipur Md Mufajjol Hossain.




Turkish Ambassador to Bangladesh Mustafa Osman Turan (right) flanked by Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) President Mahbubul Alam, speaking to directors and members of the CCCI, at the World Trade Centre in Chattogram on Sunday. The meeting was attended by Turkey Honourary Counsel General Salahuddin Kashem Khan and Turkish Embassy Second Secretary Mrs. Gizem Aydin Erdem. The meeting discussed scopes of bilateral trade and investment. The Ambassador commended Bangladesh for her economic development

Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd (IBBL) Chairman Professor Md. Nazmul Hassan addressing as the chief guest at the inaugural session of a two-day Business Development Conference 2021 organised by the bank at Pan Pacific Sonargaon hotel, Dhaka on Saturday. Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO of the bank, presided over the conference. Top officials and Head of 373 Branches also attended the conference through virtual platform from 11 venues across the country.


BUSINESS EVENTS
