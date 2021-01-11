Wizz Air Abu Dhabi announces 21pc discount on tickets

DUBAI, Jan 8: Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, the newest national airline of the UAE, has come up with an exciting 2021 offer for travellers. The airline is offering 21 per cent discount on bookings for selected destinations.

The low-cost airline flying from the UAE capital, recently confirmed that Athens would be its inaugural destination, with flights from Abu Dhabi International Airport starting on January 15, 2021. According to an announcement made by the airline, fares start as low as Dh129 (conditions apply), with tickets already on sale on wizzair.com and the airline's mobile app.

The airline is also to start flights from Abu Dhabi to Thessaloniki, starting on February 4, with fares starting at Dh149.

Conditions include one-way price, including administration fee. One carry-on bag (max: 40x30x20cm). Trolley bag and each piece of checked-in baggage will be subject to additional fees. The price will apply only to bookings made on wizzair.com and the WIZZ mobile app. -Khaleej Times



















