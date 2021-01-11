Novoair celebrates 8th anniversary

Video
Monday, 11 January, 2021
Published : Monday, 11 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Business Correspondent

Novoair, one of the country's leading private airline, Sunday celebrated its 8th anniversary through various programmes.
On the occasion, Novoair Managing Director (MD) Mofizur Rahman greeted all, says a press release.
Novoair has always given priority to its customers' safety, security, comfort, and on-time performance, he said, adding: "We have earned passengers trust for safe air travel".
Novoair is always concerned in enhancing the quality of passenger service and maintaining on-time departure, Rahman said, adding as part of this plan, NOVOAIR has acquired 7 ATR 72-500 model aircraft.
"On this special occasion, our commitment will be ensuring of passenger safety with the addition of more aircrafts, expanding domestic and international destinations, consistent with our valuable passengers' needs," the Novoair chief said.
According to the release, Novoair network covers between Dhaka and Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Jashore, Sylhet, Saidpur, Rajshahi, Barishal for domestic and Kolkata for international destination.
The airline started its operation on January 9, 2013 by operating inaugural flight from Dhaka to Chattogram, said the press release.


