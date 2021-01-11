Video
Brexit deal’s ‘rules of origin’ spark trade confusion

Published : Monday, 11 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24

LONDON, Jan 10:  Many British businesses are swiftly discovering that they must now pay duties on exports bound for the European Union, despite the breakthrough Brexit free trade deal clinched over Christmas.
The development, which has already helped spark sliding freight traffic to Ireland, is part of trade disruption that has become increasingly evident this year after Britain's Brexit divorce was finalised on December 31.
Trade has also been badly hampered by new Covid-19 border restrictions, with the roll-out of testing for lorry drivers as Britain races to curb a rampant variant of the deadly virus.
At the heart of the Brexit deal, which came into force on January 1, is the so-called "rules of origin" condition applied to all goods crossing the border.
The rules of origin, a key aspect of all major trade deals, can rapidly turn into a costly headache for businesses.
Under the Brexit provision, any good will be subject to a customs levy if it arrives in Britain from abroad and is then exported back into the European Union.
For example, if a British clothing retailer imports Chinese-made textiles, then it would then have to pay a customs charge if it ex-exports the items into a member nation of the EU's single market and customs union. Put simply, the rules therefore determine whether an export is considered British or not.
 "It is clear that many UK businesses exporting to the EU are going to be hit by tariffs," said Michelle Dale, senior manager at the Manchester office of chartered accountants UHY Hacker Young.
"Businesses have also been completely blindsided by the 'rule of origin' part of the deal, which leaves them at a major competitive disadvantage when selling in the EU.
"Unfortunately, not enough was done to prepare them for this. It takes years to build an effective supply chain - and using non-EU suppliers is often the best option both in terms of cost and quality."
The Brexit agreement, which was sealed four and a half years after Britons voted to leave the European Union, grants zero customs duties if at least roughly 50 per cent of an exported product is made in the UK.
That applies to the majority of UK exports - but certainly not all of them.
And the provision is all the more important because the EU accounts for more than half of Britain's trade.    -AFP


