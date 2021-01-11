UAE IPO market set for major upswing

DUBAI, Jan 10: Globally, IPO volumes increased 15 per cent year on year from 2019 to reach 1,322 issuances in 2020.

The initial public offering (IPO) market in the UAE expects to get a significant fillip in 2021 following the launch of the Nasdaq Dubai Growth Market for small and medium enterprises, market analysts said.

Also driving the IPO activity surge in the UAE after a lull 2020 across the GCC will be the Dubai Expo in the second half of this year, analysts at Kamco Invest said.

The number of IPOs across the GCC, both on regional and international exchanges, declined to seven issuances in 2020, from 12 issuances in 2019. Proceeds for 2020 from GCC issuers both on regional and international exchanges reached $1.87 billion from $29.04 billion in 2019. -Khaleej Times









