Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 11 January, 2021, 1:24 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

UAE IPO market set for major upswing

Published : Monday, 11 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23

DUBAI, Jan 10: Globally, IPO volumes increased 15 per cent year on year from 2019 to reach 1,322 issuances in 2020.
The initial public offering (IPO) market in the UAE expects to get a significant fillip in 2021 following the launch of the Nasdaq Dubai Growth Market for small and medium enterprises, market analysts said.
Also driving the IPO activity surge in the UAE after a lull 2020 across the GCC will be the Dubai Expo in the second half of this year, analysts at Kamco Invest said.
The number of IPOs across the GCC, both on regional and international exchanges, declined to seven issuances in 2020, from 12 issuances in 2019. Proceeds for 2020 from GCC issuers both on regional and international exchanges reached $1.87 billion from $29.04 billion in 2019.    -Khaleej Times


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BUSINESS EVENTS
OPEC crude output cuts should help US shale profits in 2021
Airlines need to sell 20pc seats at cheaper fare
Wizz Air Abu Dhabi announces 21pc discount on tickets
Novoair celebrates 8th anniversary
China recovering fast ahead of most big economies: IMF
Navana brings Toyota’s all-new Corolla Cross SUV
Cabbage export to Singapore cheers Jashore farmers


Latest News
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Dhaka Marathon 2021 held
Bangabandhu’s Homecoming Day observed with due respect
Bangladesh making all efforts to repatriate Rohingyas: Momen
President asks DU to prepare roadmap to overcome session jam
Summit funded newly-built primary school inaugurated in Gazipur
UGC wants cluster admission system for private universities
IBBL business development conference ends
Novoair celebrates its 8th founding anniversary
Bimstec offers huge prospects for economic cooperation: Dhaka
UK mobilises $1bn funds to help vulnerable countries with Covid-19 vaccines
Most Read News
One killed, 20 hurt in Teknaf exchange of fire
'Corruption allegation brought against me not objective'
COVID-19: 25 deaths, 1,071 cases reported in 24 hrs
Dipu Moni distributes 10,000 blankets in Chandpur
2 die as bus falls into fish enclosure in Satkhira
Returning to the soil of independent Bangladesh
Khokon-Taposh rivalry exposes corruption inside government: Fakhrul
Pakistan hit by nationwide power blackout
Market players make LPG trade volatile
Passage to another Universe
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft