Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 11 January, 2021, 1:24 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

New Zealand central bank hit by cyber attack

Published : Monday, 11 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40

Reserve Bank of New Zealand governor Adrian Orr.

Reserve Bank of New Zealand governor Adrian Orr.

WELLINGTON, Jan 10: New Zealand's central bank said Sunday it was responding with urgency to a "malicious" breach of one of its data systems, a third-party file sharing service that stored "sensitive information".
Reserve Bank of New Zealand governor Adrian Orr said the breach had been contained and the system was taken offline but it would take time to determine what information had been accessed.
"We are working closely with domestic and international cyber security experts and other relevant authorities as part of our investigation and response to this malicious attack," Orr said.
"The nature and extent of information that has been potentially accessed is still being determined, but it may include some commercially and personally sensitive information," he added.
"It will take time to understand the full implications of this breach, and we are working with system users whose information may have been accessed."
In its latest report, the government agency CERT (Computer Emergency Response Team) said cyber attacks had increased 33 per cent year-on-year in New Zealand.
The country's stock exchange was targeted by sustained DDoS (distributed denial of service) attacks last August, forcing trading to be halted on four consecutive days.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BUSINESS EVENTS
OPEC crude output cuts should help US shale profits in 2021
Airlines need to sell 20pc seats at cheaper fare
Wizz Air Abu Dhabi announces 21pc discount on tickets
Novoair celebrates 8th anniversary
China recovering fast ahead of most big economies: IMF
Navana brings Toyota’s all-new Corolla Cross SUV
Cabbage export to Singapore cheers Jashore farmers


Latest News
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Dhaka Marathon 2021 held
Bangabandhu’s Homecoming Day observed with due respect
Bangladesh making all efforts to repatriate Rohingyas: Momen
President asks DU to prepare roadmap to overcome session jam
Summit funded newly-built primary school inaugurated in Gazipur
UGC wants cluster admission system for private universities
IBBL business development conference ends
Novoair celebrates its 8th founding anniversary
Bimstec offers huge prospects for economic cooperation: Dhaka
UK mobilises $1bn funds to help vulnerable countries with Covid-19 vaccines
Most Read News
One killed, 20 hurt in Teknaf exchange of fire
'Corruption allegation brought against me not objective'
COVID-19: 25 deaths, 1,071 cases reported in 24 hrs
Dipu Moni distributes 10,000 blankets in Chandpur
2 die as bus falls into fish enclosure in Satkhira
Returning to the soil of independent Bangladesh
Khokon-Taposh rivalry exposes corruption inside government: Fakhrul
Pakistan hit by nationwide power blackout
Market players make LPG trade volatile
Passage to another Universe
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft