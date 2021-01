NEW YORK, Jan 10: Shares of Twitter were down more than 2per cent in after-hours trading, moving lower after the company said it was permanently suspending US President Donald Trump's account due to the risk of further incitement of violence.

Shares of the stock recently traded at $50.20, down 2.4per cent from the closing price.

On Wednesday, Twitter temporarily blocked Trump's account, which had more than 88 million followers. -Reuters