Rice import from India thru’ Hilly Port resumes after 35 months

Import of Indian rice through Hili Land Port (HLP) in Dinajpur border resumes on Sunday after 35 months to beef up rice supply in local market to keep its price stable in the country in the wake of poor Aman harvest this year.

President of the Customs Clearing and Forwarding Agents' Association (CC&FAA) at HLP Kamal Hossain Raj told the BSS that rice price would become normal in local markets as its import opens up from India from Saturday.

Three trucks carrying the first consignment of 112 metric tons of rice owned 'Messrs Jagdish Chandra Roy' of Hakimpur upazila in Dinajpur entered Bangladesh through HLP at noon on the day.

Manager Shri Pado of 'Messrs Jagdish Chandra Roy' said, "We have got permission to import 10,000 metric tons of rice in several consignments in compliance with various conditions of the government."

"Today, out of 600 metric tons which is part of our first consignment of 112 metric tons of 'Swarna-5' rice entered the country through the HLP," he said adding that import by other importers will start entering the port in a couple of days.

He said if imported rice could be supplied to different parts of the country in the right time, its price would start coming down.

Meanwhile, President of Hili Land Port Import-Export Group and Hakimpur upazila parishad Chairman Harun Ar Rashid told the agency that rice shipments arrived in the country through HLP after a long 35 months.

Importers are buying it at US$ 356 per ton from India. Many importers have also opened L/Cs in this respect.

General Secretary of the CC&FAA at HLP Abdur Rahman Litan said the price of rice in the local market will come down when import will start coming in full swing within the next few days.







