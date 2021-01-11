Video
Monday, 11 January, 2021, 1:24 AM
LDCs need 5 more years for graduation: FBCCI

Published : Monday, 11 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18
Business Correspondent

President of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and                                                  Industries (FBCCI) Sheikh Fazle Fahim on Sunday laid emphasis on the fact that Bangladesh and other countries scheduled to graduate from LDC status this year should get five more years for transition.
He said Bangladesh and others should apply for the extension to organize more orderly transition.
The FBCCI chief made the plea mainly on the context of the pandemic                              situation in Bangladesh and such other countries as they have suffered a lot from the impact of Coronavirus and the domestic and external factors are not supportive to such transition and beyond their hands.
Fahim said Bangladesh is well ahead of the required 2nd level of triennial indicators for the 2nd stage of the LDC graduation assessment but it needs more time.  He made the plea while exchanging views with UN resident coordinator in Dhaka Mia Seppo in his office in the city's Motijheel area, said a press release.
BSS adds: The meeting highlighted Bangladesh's current position in terms of socio-economic condition in respect to the challenges created by the pandemic.
The meeting also explored the role and capacity of the private sector of                                          Bangladesh after it will achieve the LDC graduation. It includes innovative  opportunities, attaining SDGs and economic diversification, growth of an inclusive digital economy; as well as private sector contribution towards rebuilding the economy as a green economy and sustainable one.
Mia Seppo said the UN is conducting dialogues with all relevant parties that include providing financial aid and technical support for a smooth and sustainable graduation.
She said the UN is advocating for making sure that all measures are there to lessen the impact of graduation as much as possible that may impact the countries through trade and aid dislocation.
The UN Resident Coordinator also acknowledged that Bangladesh as an active member of the UN and big contributor to the UN peace keeping is also the host country to the biggest Rohingya refugee population in the world.
The FBCCI President said taking into account the overall economic development of Bangladesh, from SMEs to largest industries; FBCCI                                     has urged the UN for more technical supports where it needs the most.
He said the main focus must be on rural economy, recovery of the                                           industrial sector and market diversification. Products standardization, facilitating women and young entrepreneurs, harmonization, innovation end enabling technologies in all sectors must receive utmost attention.
He said the FBCCI has launched various initiatives to promote skilled manpower for industry and develop technology based manufacturing and the service sector.
One of such vertical initiatives, such as startup ecosystem through partnership with MIT-solve and Accelerating Asia, will be launched at the end of this month, he said.










