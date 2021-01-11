Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 11 January, 2021, 1:24 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

China enacts rules to counter foreign laws

Published : Monday, 11 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20

BEIJING, Jan 10: China on Saturday introduced new rules to counter "unjustified" laws and measures that other countries might apply to its companies and citizens, as tensions with the United States worsen.
The rules aim at "protecting the legitimate rights and interests" of Chinese people and companies, and safeguarding the country's interests, said the commerce       ministry.
China's move comes as its firms face increasing pressure abroad, particularly from the US, which has placed restrictions on telecoms giant Huawei, blocking its access to vital American components.
President Donald Trump also issued an order last Novem­ber banning Americans from investing in Chinese firms deemed to be supplying or supporting the Asian country's military. This month he signed another order to ban transactions involving several apps linked to Chinese companies.
The latest Chinese rules call for the setting up of a working mechanism to counteract "unjustified extra-territorial application of foreign legislation and measures".
Citizens or organisations are to submit reports to authorities within 30 days when they face restrictions from foreign rules that prevent them engaging in "normal economic, trade and related activities".    -AFP


Â« PreviousNext Â»

You Might Also Like
BUSINESS EVENTS
OPEC crude output cuts should help US shale profits in 2021
Airlines need to sell 20pc seats at cheaper fare
Wizz Air Abu Dhabi announces 21pc discount on tickets
Novoair celebrates 8th anniversary
China recovering fast ahead of most big economies: IMF
Navana brings Toyotaâ€™s all-new Corolla Cross SUV
Cabbage export to Singapore cheers Jashore farmers


Latest News
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Dhaka Marathon 2021 held
Bangabandhuâ€™s Homecoming Day observed with due respect
Bangladesh making all efforts to repatriate Rohingyas: Momen
President asks DU to prepare roadmap to overcome session jam
Summit funded newly-built primary school inaugurated in Gazipur
UGC wants cluster admission system for private universities
IBBL business development conference ends
Novoair celebrates its 8th founding anniversary
Bimstec offers huge prospects for economic cooperation: Dhaka
UK mobilises $1bn funds to help vulnerable countries with Covid-19 vaccines
Most Read News
One killed, 20 hurt in Teknaf exchange of fire
'Corruption allegation brought against me not objective'
COVID-19: 25 deaths, 1,071 cases reported in 24 hrs
Dipu Moni distributes 10,000 blankets in Chandpur
2 die as bus falls into fish enclosure in Satkhira
Returning to the soil of independent Bangladesh
Khokon-Taposh rivalry exposes corruption inside government: Fakhrul
Pakistan hit by nationwide power blackout
Market players make LPG trade volatile
Passage to another Universe
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft