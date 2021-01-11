Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 11 January, 2021, 1:24 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BGMEA opposes CPA move to deliver RMG imports thru ICDs

Published : Monday, 11 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Business Correspondent

The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) has opposed a proposal by Chattogram Port Authority's (CPA) which suggested delivery of garment sector related imports through private inland container depots (ICDs).
The trade body claimed such system will make delivery time consuming and add to its cost. It requested the National Board of Revenue (NBR) to continue the existing system of delivery of import consignments from the Chattogram port.
BGMEA president Rubana Huq made the request to the port authority in a letter on December 17 to NBR chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem.
Referring to media reports regarding the CPA proposal she said readymade garment sector would lose its export competitiveness if the proposal is accepted.
Earlier the CPA on December 1 in a letter to NBR had suggested keeping import consignments off- the dock and gradually diverting containers through private inland container port saying it would reduce congestion in Chattogram port.
Currently, only 37 types of low-risk products mainly cooking and construction materials are released from off the docks after import through the port while export procedures of all products are completed in the  Wwoff-docks.
Rubana said RMG export was now facing severe crisis due to negative impact of Covid-19. International buyers are cancelling or suspending export orders and so far the amount of cancelled or suspended export orders has stood at $3.18 billion, she said.
She mentioned that RMG exporters took delivery of their imported consignments from the private ICDs during April 24, 2020 to June 14, as per an NBR instruction amid container congestions in the port amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Exporters alleged a delay in export procedure due to time-consuming factors. Release of consignments from the off-docks due to lack of space, equipment and labours hampers the process, she said. It took six to seven days to get consignments released from off-docks whereas it usually takes two days in port, she said. Currently, only 20-22 per cent of full container load containers are delivered to importers from the 18 off-docks in the port city, 10 per cent are taken delivery at the consignees' premises and the remaining containers are delivered from the port premises, it said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BUSINESS EVENTS
OPEC crude output cuts should help US shale profits in 2021
Airlines need to sell 20pc seats at cheaper fare
Wizz Air Abu Dhabi announces 21pc discount on tickets
Novoair celebrates 8th anniversary
China recovering fast ahead of most big economies: IMF
Navana brings Toyota’s all-new Corolla Cross SUV
Cabbage export to Singapore cheers Jashore farmers


Latest News
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Dhaka Marathon 2021 held
Bangabandhu’s Homecoming Day observed with due respect
Bangladesh making all efforts to repatriate Rohingyas: Momen
President asks DU to prepare roadmap to overcome session jam
Summit funded newly-built primary school inaugurated in Gazipur
UGC wants cluster admission system for private universities
IBBL business development conference ends
Novoair celebrates its 8th founding anniversary
Bimstec offers huge prospects for economic cooperation: Dhaka
UK mobilises $1bn funds to help vulnerable countries with Covid-19 vaccines
Most Read News
One killed, 20 hurt in Teknaf exchange of fire
'Corruption allegation brought against me not objective'
COVID-19: 25 deaths, 1,071 cases reported in 24 hrs
Dipu Moni distributes 10,000 blankets in Chandpur
2 die as bus falls into fish enclosure in Satkhira
Returning to the soil of independent Bangladesh
Khokon-Taposh rivalry exposes corruption inside government: Fakhrul
Pakistan hit by nationwide power blackout
Market players make LPG trade volatile
Passage to another Universe
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft