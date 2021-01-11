BGMEA opposes CPA move to deliver RMG imports thru ICDs

The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) has opposed a proposal by Chattogram Port Authority's (CPA) which suggested delivery of garment sector related imports through private inland container depots (ICDs).

The trade body claimed such system will make delivery time consuming and add to its cost. It requested the National Board of Revenue (NBR) to continue the existing system of delivery of import consignments from the Chattogram port.

BGMEA president Rubana Huq made the request to the port authority in a letter on December 17 to NBR chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem.

Referring to media reports regarding the CPA proposal she said readymade garment sector would lose its export competitiveness if the proposal is accepted.

Earlier the CPA on December 1 in a letter to NBR had suggested keeping import consignments off- the dock and gradually diverting containers through private inland container port saying it would reduce congestion in Chattogram port.

Currently, only 37 types of low-risk products mainly cooking and construction materials are released from off the docks after import through the port while export procedures of all products are completed in the Wwoff-docks.

Rubana said RMG export was now facing severe crisis due to negative impact of Covid-19. International buyers are cancelling or suspending export orders and so far the amount of cancelled or suspended export orders has stood at $3.18 billion, she said.

She mentioned that RMG exporters took delivery of their imported consignments from the private ICDs during April 24, 2020 to June 14, as per an NBR instruction amid container congestions in the port amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Exporters alleged a delay in export procedure due to time-consuming factors. Release of consignments from the off-docks due to lack of space, equipment and labours hampers the process, she said. It took six to seven days to get consignments released from off-docks whereas it usually takes two days in port, she said. Currently, only 20-22 per cent of full container load containers are delivered to importers from the 18 off-docks in the port city, 10 per cent are taken delivery at the consignees' premises and the remaining containers are delivered from the port premises, it said.









