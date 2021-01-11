Video
Monday, 11 January, 2021
DCCI, BD Seoul Embassy hold entrepreneurship training for NRBs

Published : Monday, 11 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Business Correspondent

Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) and Bangladesh Embassy in South Korea jointly organized a training programme for non-resident Bangladeshi workers (NRBs) in that country.
It aims at developing their skills to become entrepreneur if and when they will come back to the country. The2-day online training course was inaugurated on 10 January by DCCI president Rizwan Rahman.
Bagladesh ambassador to Seoul Ms Abida Islam also participated in the event.
Ridwan Rahman said Bangladeshi nationals working abroad are contributing a lot in the development of our economy. Over 13 million NRBs sent record USD 18.2 billion remittance in 2019-20.
He said the purpose of the training is to train and motivate the NRBs to become entrepreneurs.
This training course will highlight how to get license to start a business, company registration, strategic business plan, selecting place for industry, management of supply chain, accounting, business expansion and procedures of wind-up.  
Ambassador Abida Islam said Bangladeshis working in South Korea are contributing a lot in building Bangladesh. She said skills upgradation of workers will make them productive and efficient to be more highly competitive to earn more.
At present about 10 thousand Bangladeshis are working in South Korea. Training on entrepreneurship will development their skill and self-confidence, she said and added that this training will guide them how to start a business in Bangladesh.
Director General, Ministry of Foreign Affairs F M Borhanuddin said NRBs are contributing a lot to the development of our socio-economic development. Bangladesh is 8th in the world in terms of remittance earning.
Managing Director (Additional Secretary), Bangladesh Overseas Employment and Services Ltd. Md Saifuddin Badal said Bangladesh's skilled workers have good demand all over the world. More and more training will add to their demand.  
Md. SaifulHasanBadal, Managing Director (Additional Secretary), Bangladesh Overseas Employment and Services Ltd. said we have a good demand of Bangladesh's skilled workers worldwide.Accordingly, we want to send skilledworkforce as directed by the Prime Minister. He also requested the NRBs to uphold the positive image of Bangladesh in the world arena.


