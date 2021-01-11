Video
Monday, 11 January, 2021, 1:23 AM
Home Front Page

Taposh shrugs off Khokon’s corruption allegations

Published : Monday, 11 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 9
Staff Correspondent

Dhaks South City Corporation Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh has shrugged off former Mayor Sayeed Khokon's Saturday claim that Mayor Taposh is ineligible to hold the post saying it is Khokon's personal comment, and does not hold any importance.
Taposh made the remark while placing wreaths at the portrait of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Dhaka's Dhanmondi 32, on Sunday on the occasion of Bangabandhu's homecoming day.
"It's not appropriate to respond, while holding a responsible position, if someone says something based on personal outrage," Taposh said, referring to former mayor Sayeed Khokon's allegation that he is violating the local government act.
About Khokon's claim that they are failing to pay city corporation employees, he said this is a
    "baseless allegation".
Replying to another question from journalists at another programme on Khokon's claim that Taposh transferred hundreds of crores of taka from DSCC's coffer to Modhumoti Bank, which he owns, the incumbent mayor said all private banks of the country collect FDR amounts from all government agencies, following Bangladesh Bank's guidelines and prevailing rules of the finance division (under ministry of finance), so it is not corruption.
"If anyone takes bribe, if anyone does 'commission business', if anyone embezzles government money, if anyone takes money using influence of his position or gives assurance of favours, then that is corruption. The allegation which he brought is not objective," Taposh said.    -Agencies



