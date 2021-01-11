Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 11 January, 2021, 1:23 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Khaledur Rahman Tito no more

Published : Monday, 11 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17

Khaledur Rahman Tito no more

Khaledur Rahman Tito no more

Veteran politician and former state minister of Jatiya Party Khaledur Rahman Tito passed away in Jashore Combined Military Hospital (CMH) on Sunday at the age of 75.
Major general (retd) Dr Nasir Uddin, lawmaker for Jashore-02 constituency confirmed the matter.
The former state
    minister was admitted to the hospital three days back with an infection in his lungs, the politician's son Khalid Hasan Jius said.     
He was put on life support this morning after his condition deteriorated and he breathed his last in the afternoon.  Tito was born in Kolkata on March 1 in 1945.
He will be buried at Karbala graveyard after his Namaz-e-Janaza scheduled to be held at Jashore Eidgah after afternoon prayers today.
According to the family members and his political peers, he passed his matriculation in 1960 and intermediate exams in 1963 from Quaid e Azam Collage in Dhaka. He graduated from MM College in Jashore in 1967 from jail.
Tito started his political career with Chhatra Union in MM College in 1963.  After graduation, he got involved with left-leaning workers' politics in 1967.  
He was elected Jashore municipality chairman in 1984 and was elected lawmaker from Jatiya Party in 1986.
Next year, he took charge as organising secretary of the central Jatiya Party.
He took oath as the state minister for Labour and Man Power ministry in 1990. After the end of Ershad regime, he was put in jail in 1991.
At the end of 1991, Tito was made the secretary general (in charge) of Jatiya Party.    -Agencies


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Taposh shrugs off Khokon’s corruption allegations
Pakistan power cut plunges country into darkness
Republican support to Trump impeachment uncertain
Mike Pence to attend Biden inauguration: Reports
Khaledur Rahman Tito no more
Dihan’s family using unseen power, say victim’s family
COVAX offers Pfizer’s Covid vaccine to Bangladesh
coronavirus update bangladesh


Latest News
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Dhaka Marathon 2021 held
Bangabandhu’s Homecoming Day observed with due respect
Bangladesh making all efforts to repatriate Rohingyas: Momen
President asks DU to prepare roadmap to overcome session jam
Summit funded newly-built primary school inaugurated in Gazipur
UGC wants cluster admission system for private universities
IBBL business development conference ends
Novoair celebrates its 8th founding anniversary
Bimstec offers huge prospects for economic cooperation: Dhaka
UK mobilises $1bn funds to help vulnerable countries with Covid-19 vaccines
Most Read News
One killed, 20 hurt in Teknaf exchange of fire
'Corruption allegation brought against me not objective'
COVID-19: 25 deaths, 1,071 cases reported in 24 hrs
Dipu Moni distributes 10,000 blankets in Chandpur
2 die as bus falls into fish enclosure in Satkhira
Returning to the soil of independent Bangladesh
Khokon-Taposh rivalry exposes corruption inside government: Fakhrul
Pakistan hit by nationwide power blackout
Market players make LPG trade volatile
Passage to another Universe
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft