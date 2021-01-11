

Khaledur Rahman Tito no more

Major general (retd) Dr Nasir Uddin, lawmaker for Jashore-02 constituency confirmed the matter.

The former state

minister was admitted to the hospital three days back with an infection in his lungs, the politician's son Khalid Hasan Jius said.

He was put on life support this morning after his condition deteriorated and he breathed his last in the afternoon. Tito was born in Kolkata on March 1 in 1945.

He will be buried at Karbala graveyard after his Namaz-e-Janaza scheduled to be held at Jashore Eidgah after afternoon prayers today.

According to the family members and his political peers, he passed his matriculation in 1960 and intermediate exams in 1963 from Quaid e Azam Collage in Dhaka. He graduated from MM College in Jashore in 1967 from jail.

Tito started his political career with Chhatra Union in MM College in 1963. After graduation, he got involved with left-leaning workers' politics in 1967.

He was elected Jashore municipality chairman in 1984 and was elected lawmaker from Jatiya Party in 1986.

Next year, he took charge as organising secretary of the central Jatiya Party.

He took oath as the state minister for Labour and Man Power ministry in 1990. After the end of Ershad regime, he was put in jail in 1991.

At the end of 1991, Tito was made the secretary general (in charge) of Jatiya Party. -Agencies







Veteran politician and former state minister of Jatiya Party Khaledur Rahman Tito passed away in Jashore Combined Military Hospital (CMH) on Sunday at the age of 75.Major general (retd) Dr Nasir Uddin, lawmaker for Jashore-02 constituency confirmed the matter.The former stateminister was admitted to the hospital three days back with an infection in his lungs, the politician's son Khalid Hasan Jius said.He was put on life support this morning after his condition deteriorated and he breathed his last in the afternoon. Tito was born in Kolkata on March 1 in 1945.He will be buried at Karbala graveyard after his Namaz-e-Janaza scheduled to be held at Jashore Eidgah after afternoon prayers today.According to the family members and his political peers, he passed his matriculation in 1960 and intermediate exams in 1963 from Quaid e Azam Collage in Dhaka. He graduated from MM College in Jashore in 1967 from jail.Tito started his political career with Chhatra Union in MM College in 1963. After graduation, he got involved with left-leaning workers' politics in 1967.He was elected Jashore municipality chairman in 1984 and was elected lawmaker from Jatiya Party in 1986.Next year, he took charge as organising secretary of the central Jatiya Party.He took oath as the state minister for Labour and Man Power ministry in 1990. After the end of Ershad regime, he was put in jail in 1991.At the end of 1991, Tito was made the secretary general (in charge) of Jatiya Party. -Agencies