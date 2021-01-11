Video
Rape And Murder Of O-Level Student

Dihan’s family using unseen power, say victim’s family

Published : Monday, 11 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 16
Staff Correspondent

Family members of the rape victim of O-Level student said the family of Fardin Iftekhar Dihan, involved in the rape and murder of the 17-year-old girl, was exercising unseen power to save Dihan.
Meanwhile, police failed to arrest a security guard of the building who helped the accused carry the victim out of the house.
Victim's father filed the case with Kalabagan Police Station on Thursday night, said Abul Hasan, Assistant Commissioner (New Market Zone) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police.
A medical officer and a ward-boy of Anwer Khan Medical College Hospital, where the girl was taken at first, said the accused and another young man brought the girl in a car.
Doctors said she died before they reached the hospital.
Police have collected CCTV footage from all possible sources and are examining the mobile phones of the accused.
Kalabagan police requested the DMC
    Forensic Department to find out the age of the victim.
Her mother alleged that when she objected and showed police her daughter's passport, the policemen got angry and left the body at the morgue for hours.
Contacted, police said the hospital document mentioned her age as 19. The victim's family said why police were trying to put the victim's age at above 18. Somehow police are trying to save the perpetrator.
The father of the 17-year-old victim filed the case against the lone accused with Kalabagan Police Station on Friday, said Sub-Inspector Asaduzzaman, also the Investigating Officer (IO) of the case.
Although the age of the accused was mentioned 18 years in the case statement, police said they would be able to confirm it after acquiring his birth certificate.
Forensic expert at Dhaka Medical College said the victim died due to haemorrhagic shock and excessive bleeding.
Earlier on Thursday, an uncle of the victim said she had been tortured to death, while police could not confirm immediately if it was a case of rape.


