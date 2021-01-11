COVAX offers Pfizer’s Covid vaccine to Bangladesh

The COVAX programme, led by the World Health Organisation and global alliance GAVI, has asked Bangladesh if the country is interested in the coronavirus vaccine developed by US drugmaker Pfizer and Germany's BioNTech.

Bangladesh has been asked to respond to a COVAX letter by Jan 18 to secure the vaccine, said ABM Khurshid Alam, director general of health services.

After the directorate informed Health Minister Zahid Maleque, Health Secretary Abdul Mannan, and other officials about the letter, it was initially

decided that Bangladesh will go for the vaccine, Alam said. It also held a meeting with WHO officials in Bangladesh.

The letter, dated Jan 6, was sent to 192 countries that have joined the COVAX programme. The countries interested in the vaccine will get a limited quantity of the doses by the end of January or February.

COVAX will complete reviewing the countries' responses by Jan 28 and inform them about its distribution plans the following day.

The countries' regulators must also approve the vaccine in January before rolling out the doses by May.

Alam highlighted the challenges Bangladesh faces to store and transport the Pfizer vaccine, which has proved around 95 percent efficient in late-stage clinical trials.

The temperature required to store the vaccine is -70 degrees Celsius. In Bangladesh, only the Public Health Institute, IEDCR, and icddr,b have the refrigerators with such low temperature. -bdnews24.com







