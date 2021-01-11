Covid-19: 25 die, 1,071 infected in 24 hours

The country witnessed 25 more deaths from the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours till 8:am on Sunday, taking the country's death toll at 7,781, said a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Some 1,071 people tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the confirmed cases in the country at 522,453.

Besides, 737 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the same period, raising the total number of recoveries to 466,801 with an 89.35 per cent recovery rate after eight days. Daily infection rates increased again 8.29 per cent on Sunday. Earlier on January 1, the daily infection rate was 8.18 per cent.

The Covid-19 daily infection rate had been hovering between 5 per cent and 7 per cent in the last eight days.

A total of 12,920 samples were tested at 181 authorized laboratories across the country during the time.

Among the latest day's victims, 17 were men and eight were women. All of

them died in different hospitals across the country while undergoing treatment. Moreover, 19 of them were in Dhaka division, one each in Chattogram and Sylhet and four in Mymensingh division.

Bangladesh has passed 309 days since the Covid-19 outbreak with and so far. The country's first Covid-19 cases were reported on 8 March last year while the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.

Among the total 7,781 fatalities, 4,298 deaths occurred in Dhaka division, 1,431 in Chattogram, 447 in Rajshahi, 539 in Khulna, 239 in Barishal, 295 in Sylhet, 350 in Rangpur and 182 in Mymensingh division.

However, China was the world's first country which on January 11 reported the first death from the novel coronavirus in Wuhan, the capital of Central China's Hubei province.

Some 1,936,367 people have died so far from the Covid-19 outbreak and there are currently 90,160,110 confirmed cases in 212 countries, according to Worldometer.







