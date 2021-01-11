Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 11 January, 2021, 1:23 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Covid-19: 25 die, 1,071 infected in 24 hours

Published : Monday, 11 January, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 12
Staff Correspondent

The country witnessed 25 more deaths from the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours till 8:am on Sunday, taking the country's death toll at 7,781, said a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
Some 1,071 people tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the confirmed cases in the country at 522,453.   
Besides, 737 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the same period, raising the total number of recoveries to 466,801 with an 89.35 per cent recovery rate after eight days. Daily infection rates increased again 8.29 per cent on Sunday. Earlier on January 1, the daily infection rate was 8.18 per cent.
The Covid-19 daily infection rate had been hovering between 5 per cent and 7 per cent in the last eight days.
A total of 12,920 samples were tested at 181 authorized laboratories across the country during the time.
Among the latest day's victims, 17 were men and eight were women. All of
    them died in different hospitals across the country while undergoing treatment. Moreover, 19 of them were in Dhaka division, one each in Chattogram and Sylhet and four in Mymensingh division.
Bangladesh has passed 309 days since the Covid-19 outbreak with and so far. The country's first Covid-19 cases were reported on 8 March last year while the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.
Among the total 7,781 fatalities, 4,298 deaths occurred in Dhaka division, 1,431 in Chattogram, 447 in Rajshahi, 539 in Khulna, 239 in Barishal, 295 in Sylhet, 350 in Rangpur and 182 in Mymensingh division.
However, China was the world's first country which on January 11 reported the first death from the novel coronavirus in Wuhan, the capital of Central China's Hubei province.
Some 1,936,367 people have died so far from the Covid-19 outbreak and there are currently 90,160,110 confirmed cases in 212 countries, according to Worldometer.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Taposh shrugs off Khokon’s corruption allegations
Pakistan power cut plunges country into darkness
Republican support to Trump impeachment uncertain
Mike Pence to attend Biden inauguration: Reports
Khaledur Rahman Tito no more
Dihan’s family using unseen power, say victim’s family
COVAX offers Pfizer’s Covid vaccine to Bangladesh
coronavirus update bangladesh


Latest News
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Dhaka Marathon 2021 held
Bangabandhu’s Homecoming Day observed with due respect
Bangladesh making all efforts to repatriate Rohingyas: Momen
President asks DU to prepare roadmap to overcome session jam
Summit funded newly-built primary school inaugurated in Gazipur
UGC wants cluster admission system for private universities
IBBL business development conference ends
Novoair celebrates its 8th founding anniversary
Bimstec offers huge prospects for economic cooperation: Dhaka
UK mobilises $1bn funds to help vulnerable countries with Covid-19 vaccines
Most Read News
One killed, 20 hurt in Teknaf exchange of fire
'Corruption allegation brought against me not objective'
COVID-19: 25 deaths, 1,071 cases reported in 24 hrs
Dipu Moni distributes 10,000 blankets in Chandpur
2 die as bus falls into fish enclosure in Satkhira
Returning to the soil of independent Bangladesh
Khokon-Taposh rivalry exposes corruption inside government: Fakhrul
Pakistan hit by nationwide power blackout
Market players make LPG trade volatile
Passage to another Universe
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft